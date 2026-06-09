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MLB Legend Derek Jeter Makes Bold New York Yankees Statement

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NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 18: Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees looks on in the first inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 19, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Cleveland Guardians (in Ohio).

They are coming off a 7-5 win on Monday.

Paul Goldschmidt led the way with three RBI’s.

Derek Jeter Makes Yankees Statement

GettyDerek Jeter looks on prior to the 93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at T-Mobile Park on July 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

The Yankees continue to play without Aaron Judge (who has been out since May 31).

In a recent broadcast, Yankees legend Derek Jeter spoke about the absence of Judge.

He also mentioned a silver lining for the team.

Jeter (via FOX Sports PR): “The good thing for Yankees and Yankee fans is that in my opinion, when healthy, the Yankees have the best starting rotation in the league… They’re gonna have to rely on those guys to carry them through this.”

Jeter is one of the most important players in the history of the Yankees.

Therefore, fans will likely enjoy hearing his input during this stretch without Judge.

Looking At The Yankees’ Pitching

GettyGerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees recently got Gerrit Cole back from injury (he missed the entire 2025 season).

So far, he has looked like himself, going 1-1 with a 2.00 ERA in three starts.

In addition, the Yankees have Ryan Weathers, Will Warren, Cam Schlittler (and Max Fried who is injured).

GettyCam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees celebrates during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on October 02, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. 

The Yankees have had struggles with their bullpen, but Jeter may be right about them having the best pitching rotation in baseball.

Yankees Ahead Of Tuesday’s Game

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 and Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees celebrate the team’s 7-5 win over the Cleveland Guardians in ten innings at Progressive Field on June 08, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Yankees have had a very solid start to the year as the second-place team in the American League East with a 39-26 record in 65 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 20-14 in 34 games on the road).

Following two more games in Ohio, the Yankees will head to Canada for a series with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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MLB Legend Derek Jeter Makes Bold New York Yankees Statement

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