MLB Legend Derek Jeter Makes Bold New York Yankees Statement

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Cleveland Guardians (in Ohio).

They are coming off a 7-5 win on Monday.

Paul Goldschmidt led the way with three RBI’s.

Derek Jeter Makes Yankees Statement

The Yankees continue to play without Aaron Judge (who has been out since May 31).

In a recent broadcast, Yankees legend Derek Jeter spoke about the absence of Judge.

He also mentioned a silver lining for the team.

Jeter (via FOX Sports PR): “The good thing for Yankees and Yankee fans is that in my opinion, when healthy, the Yankees have the best starting rotation in the league… They’re gonna have to rely on those guys to carry them through this.”

Jeter is one of the most important players in the history of the Yankees.

Therefore, fans will likely enjoy hearing his input during this stretch without Judge.

Looking At The Yankees’ Pitching

The Yankees recently got Gerrit Cole back from injury (he missed the entire 2025 season).

So far, he has looked like himself, going 1-1 with a 2.00 ERA in three starts.

In addition, the Yankees have Ryan Weathers, Will Warren, Cam Schlittler (and Max Fried who is injured).

The Yankees have had struggles with their bullpen, but Jeter may be right about them having the best pitching rotation in baseball.

Yankees Ahead Of Tuesday’s Game

The Yankees have had a very solid start to the year as the second-place team in the American League East with a 39-26 record in 65 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 20-14 in 34 games on the road).

Following two more games in Ohio, the Yankees will head to Canada for a series with the Toronto Blue Jays.