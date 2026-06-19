New York Yankees’ Pitcher Opts Out of Minor League Deal, Enters Free Agency

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post (via X), he has now opted out of his deal with the Yankees.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich