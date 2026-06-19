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New York Yankees’ Pitcher Opts Out of Minor League Deal, Enters Free Agency

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Aaron Boone
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New York Yankees' manager Aaron Boone had a pitcher opt out of his contract

The New York Yankees signed 31-year-old Peter Strzelecki to a minor league contract back in May.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post (via X), he has now opted out of his deal with the Yankees.

He is entering free agency.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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New York Yankees’ Pitcher Opts Out of Minor League Deal, Enters Free Agency

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