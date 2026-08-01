New York Yankees Reveal Jazz Chisholm Jr. Status Before Cubs Game

The New York Yankees have been facing a lot of left-handed starters lately.

On Friday, in their series with the Chicago Cubs, the Yanks picked up a 2-0 victory to open the exciting series this weekend (at Wrigley Field). On Saturday, Chicago will go with another southpaw in the form of David Peterson (6-7, 5.80 ERA, 77 SO). New York will go with their best southpaw as well in Max Fried.

Ahead of game two between the Yankees and Cubs, New York revealed their lineup, which features a notable Jazz Chisholm Jr. lineup decision.

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Jazz Chisholm Jr. Back in Yankees Order for Saturday’s Contest

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is back in the New York Yankees lineup on Saturday, batting fifth.

Here is the full batting order, per @UnderdogMLB:

Yankees 8/1: “Schuemann LF Goldschmidt 1B Rosario DH Domínguez RF Chisholm Jr. 2B Volpe SS Jones CF Sánchez C Caballero 3B Fried SP”

Some lineup notes from the release: Aaron Boone has opted to stack the lineup with a majority of right-handed hitters, with the southpaw Peterson going for the Cubs. Ali Sanchez will form a battery with Max Fried, and Anthony Volpe/Jazz Chisholm Jr. form the up-the-middle tandem.

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Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s 2026 Season Thus Far

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is set to enter MLB free agency after this season.

Over 361 at-bats this season, Jazz Chisholm Jr. has a bWAR of 1.1. He’s hit 16 home runs and stolen 30 bases, but his batting average is .224.

Jazz has 120+ strikeouts this season to just 40 walks, which isn’t a great ratio, but he is undoubtedly a free swinger.

He hasn’t been playing as much against lefty starters lately, but given David Peterson’s inflated ERA and the fact he doesn’t have overpowering stuff, Boone is showing faith in Chisholm Jr. for tonight’s game.

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