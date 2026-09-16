New York Yankees’ Silver Slugger Facing Massive Offseason Decision

New York Yankees‘ Jazz Chisholm Jr. is an impending free agent, and his future with the franchise remains uncertain.

This season has been anything but seamless for the Silver Slugger, and now he’s out on the IL.

But he is facing a massive offseason decision, and so are the Yankees.

Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. Approaching Offseason Decision

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report highlighted New York’s biggest decision heading into the offseason, and Chisholm takes that title.

“If the Yankees extend a qualifying offer to Chisholm — which was worth $21.05 million last offseason — the 28-year-old would probably be wise to take it and hope for a rebound season in 2027,” Kelly wrote.

Before landing on the IL, Chisholm was slashing .232/.312/.403 with a .715 OPS and 19 homers through 134 games. He owns 16 doubles, three triples and 55 RBIs.

His last game appearance took place on Sept. 8 against the Colorado Rockies. He is now sidelined due to a sprained right thumb.

His latest injury report, as of Sept. 10, states, “Went on the IL on Sept. 10 and will have no baseball activities for 7-10 days. Said Sept. 10 he expects to be activated for homestand that begins Sept. 22.”

Last season, Chisholm was slashing .242/.332/.481 with a .813 OPS and 31 home runs through 130 games. He logged 15 doubles, one triple and 80 RBIs.

His performance has dropped noticeably, which only adds to the uncertainty about his future in New York.

Predicting where he will land, whether with the Yankees or elsewhere, is incredibly difficult. He’s been rather inconsistent, but when his bat is hot, it’s hot.

Nonetheless, even with his upside, it’s widely known that Chisholm and the Yankees are likely to part ways.

Where the Yankees Stand Heading Into the Postseason

New York is now heading into its series finale against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 1:40 p.m. ET.

The Yankees currently lead the series 2-0, after winning 8-3 on Sept. 14 and 8-1 on Sept. 15.

Following their finale, they will head to Chase Field in Phoenix to face the Arizona Diamondbacks for a three-game series. The opener is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18, at 9:40 p.m. ET.

FanGraphs’ latest MLB Playoff Odds give New York an 11.2% chance of winning the American League East and a 9.6% chance of clinching the World Series title this year.

The Yankees have been handed their fair share of obstacles throughout their 2026 campaign, including the long IL stint for Aaron Judge, but they’ve managed to bounce back each time.

They now have an 88-63 overall record and claim second in the AL East.