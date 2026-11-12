New York Yankees Trade Pitch Lands AL East Rival’s MLB All-Star

The New York Yankees don’t have a critical, urgent need for an outfielder right now, but that doesn’t mean they can’t entertain the idea.

On Nov. 12, an MLB writer proposed the opportunity for the organization to land an All-Star hitter.

While the Yankees certainly have more pressing needs to be addressed, and fans will likely scoff at this trade pitch, let’s explore the potential.

Yankees Named Possible Destination for Jarren Duran

If New York wants a low-cost, low-risk swap, 30-year-old Jarren Duran’s name should be on the table.

Jake Elman of FanSided isn’t ruling out such a deal.

“For the Yankees fans who aren’t looking away in disgust just yet, let us remind you there’s precedent for such a move,” Elman wrote. “Neither side takes the rivalry seriously anymore, with the Alex Verdugo trade — which also involved a struggling left fielder, though the latter was entering a contract year — immediately coming to mind.

“Older fans may also remember the Stephen Drew-Kelly Johnson swap in 2014, which actually later led to the Yankees acquiring Giancarlo Stanton, but that’s a lesson for another day.”

Far more surprising things have happened in Yankees history.

What Would Duran Bring to New York?

Duran’s high-speed athleticism and power at the plate are enticing qualities; he would upgrade any organization’s lineup.

Not to mention, he is promising in the outfield, although he’s shown bouts of inconsistency over the years.

The 2026 season marked his sixth in the major leagues, each spent with the Boston Red Sox after they selected him with the No. 220 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB draft.

His debut arrived on July 17, 2021 — coincidentally, against the Yankees.

During his latest campaign, he slashed .207/.266/.361 with a .627 OPS and 20 homers through 151 games.

Along the way, he recorded 15 doubles, five triples and 69 RBIs.

As mentioned, New York doesn’t seem to be Duran’s most likely landing spot, but he has long been in trade talks across the big leagues over the years.

Until a decision is made regarding his future, rumors will continue heating up.