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New York Yankees Trade Pitch Lands AL East Rival’s MLB All-Star

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Aaron Boone
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 18: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees watches the action against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning at Chase Field on September 18, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees don’t have a critical, urgent need for an outfielder right now, but that doesn’t mean they can’t entertain the idea.

On Nov. 12, an MLB writer proposed the opportunity for the organization to land an All-Star hitter.

While the Yankees certainly have more pressing needs to be addressed, and fans will likely scoff at this trade pitch, let’s explore the potential.

Yankees Named Possible Destination for Jarren Duran

Jarren Duran
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – AUGUST 25: Jarren Duran of the Boston Red Sox hits a grand slam (18) to right center field. Willson Contreras scores. Jahmai Jones scores. Andruw Monasterio scores during the eleventh inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on August 25, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

If New York wants a low-cost, low-risk swap, 30-year-old Jarren Duran’s name should be on the table.

Jake Elman of FanSided isn’t ruling out such a deal.

“For the Yankees fans who aren’t looking away in disgust just yet, let us remind you there’s precedent for such a move,” Elman wrote. “Neither side takes the rivalry seriously anymore, with the Alex Verdugo trade — which also involved a struggling left fielder, though the latter was entering a contract year — immediately coming to mind.

“Older fans may also remember the Stephen Drew-Kelly Johnson swap in 2014, which actually later led to the Yankees acquiring Giancarlo Stanton, but that’s a lesson for another day.”

Far more surprising things have happened in Yankees history.

What Would Duran Bring to New York?

Jarren Duran
GettyPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 16: Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox walks back the dugout after striking out in the seventh inning during the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on August 16, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Duran’s high-speed athleticism and power at the plate are enticing qualities; he would upgrade any organization’s lineup.

Not to mention, he is promising in the outfield, although he’s shown bouts of inconsistency over the years.

The 2026 season marked his sixth in the major leagues, each spent with the Boston Red Sox after they selected him with the No. 220 overall pick in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB draft.

His debut arrived on July 17, 2021 — coincidentally, against the Yankees.

Jarren Duran
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – AUGUST 24: Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox singles during the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on August 24, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

During his latest campaign, he slashed .207/.266/.361 with a .627 OPS and 20 homers through 151 games.

Along the way, he recorded 15 doubles, five triples and 69 RBIs.

As mentioned, New York doesn’t seem to be Duran’s most likely landing spot, but he has long been in trade talks across the big leagues over the years.

Jarren Duran
GettyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 03: Jarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at Fenway Park on May 03, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Until a decision is made regarding his future, rumors will continue heating up.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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New York Yankees Trade Pitch Lands AL East Rival’s MLB All-Star

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