Red Sox Jarren Duran Trade Finally Should Happen For This Reason

The Boston Red Sox have been rumored to be trading Jarren Duran for what feels like years at this point.

Despite that, as of Monday Nov. 9, Duran remains a member of the Red Sox.

Yet again, though, this offseason will feature Duran trade rumors. The Red Sox have much too crowded an outfield to keep everyone. Of course, that’s what everyone said last season, and no one notable was traded.

This time around shapes up to be different for Duran, though, based on a new update from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale.

Reason Red Sox Will Finally Trade Jarren Duran

The difference this offseason with Duran is that the Red Sox seem set to lower their asking price.

Nightengale wrote in a new article that Boston won’t be seeking too much for Duran anymore, and that should facilitate a deal getting done.

“The Red Sox have talked about trading Duran for two years, but have always had a high asking price,” Nightengale writes. “That price figures to drop after he was the second-worst qualifying hitter in baseball, slashing .207/.266/.361 last year. They don’t want to pay a projected $11 million in salary arbitration for a player who may be a fourth outfielder, at best. He should be as good as gone.”

Another team is still likely to take a chance on a player who is only a couple years removed from being one of the most dynamic, exciting hitters in baseball.

The Red Sox at this point will likely just take whatever they can get. It’s clear that Duran’s time in Boston has run its course.

Red Sox Outfield

A year ago, the suggestion was that it could be either Duran or Wilyer Abreu who gets moved.

Now, it seems that there’s no chance whatsoever that Boston would trade Abreu.

The Red Sox seem set moving forward with an outfield of Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Abreu from left to right. Duran doesn’t fit in that group.

The DH spot was used a lot in 2026 to account for Boston’s overwhelming number of playable outfielders, but that’s not a logical long-term strategy.

For the Red Sox to pursue an improvement elsewhere by trading Duran makes perfect sense, and it sounds like that will finally happen at some point this offseason.