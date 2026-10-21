New York Yankees Trade Pitch Offloads Starter for Padres Catcher

The New York Yankees are in an odd predicament behind the plate.

Austin Wells struggled offensively for much of his 2026 campaign, which could prompt the organization to find support.

One option is to shop the trade market, with a focus on the San Diego Padres.

Yankees Trade Pitch Acquires Padres’ Luis Campusano

According to Stephen Parello of FanSided, New York should ship 28-year-old starter Luis Gil to San Diego in exchange for 28-year-old catcher Luis Campusano.

“Campusano played in just 71 games and missed time with a fractured toe, but he did hit .265/.363/.433 with eight homers,” he wrote. “He’s always hit well in the minors, and there’s a chance that this is more reflective of his true talent than the .240/.294/.372 career line that he entered 2026 with.

“The Padres might not be convinced that his breakout was for real, though, as he struggled down the stretch, hitting just .215/.292/.369 in September. Even more, they could simply decide that betting on Gil fills a bigger need for their club than holding onto the option-less Campusano does.”

Considering the Wells’ dilemma, bringing Campusano aboard wouldn’t be a bad pursuit.

As for Gil, during his 2026 campaign, he registered a 4.61 ERA and 17 strikeouts across 27.1 innings pitched through nine games, starting four.

He walked 18 batters.

Campusano would be an upgrade at the plate, and using Gil as a trade chip could play out in New York’s favor.

Yankees Need a Right-Handed Hitter in a Catcher

As predicted by Jorge Castillo of ESPN on Oct. 20, “A year after closer Devin Williams and setup man Luke Weaver left the Bronx for the Mets, the Yankees re-sign Bednar and Blackburn to stabilize the back end of their bullpen. A bonus prediction: They add a right-handed-hitting catcher to pair with Austin Wells via free agency or trade…”

Given Campusano’s righty bat, he fits the bill.

As always, the Yankees could surprise baseball with unexpected moves.