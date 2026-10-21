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New York Yankees Trade Pitch Offloads Starter for Padres Catcher

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Aaron Boone
Getty
ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 03: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before game one of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are in an odd predicament behind the plate.

Austin Wells struggled offensively for much of his 2026 campaign, which could prompt the organization to find support.

One option is to shop the trade market, with a focus on the San Diego Padres.

Yankees Trade Pitch Acquires Padres’ Luis Campusano

Luis Campusano
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 04: Luis Campusano #12 of the San Diego Padres runs to first base after connecting for a two run walkoff homerun to defeat the New York Yankees in the tenth inning of a game at Petco Park on September 04, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

According to Stephen Parello of FanSided, New York should ship 28-year-old starter Luis Gil to San Diego in exchange for 28-year-old catcher Luis Campusano.

“Campusano played in just 71 games and missed time with a fractured toe, but he did hit .265/.363/.433 with eight homers,” he wrote. “He’s always hit well in the minors, and there’s a chance that this is more reflective of his true talent than the .240/.294/.372 career line that he entered 2026 with.

“The Padres might not be convinced that his breakout was for real, though, as he struggled down the stretch, hitting just .215/.292/.369 in September. Even more, they could simply decide that betting on Gil fills a bigger need for their club than holding onto the option-less Campusano does.”

Considering the Wells’ dilemma, bringing Campusano aboard wouldn’t be a bad pursuit.

Luis Campusano
GettySAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 06: Luis Campusano #12 of the San Diego Padres hits a solo home run against the New York Yankees in the seventh inning at Petco Park on September 06, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

As for Gil, during his 2026 campaign, he registered a 4.61 ERA and 17 strikeouts across 27.1 innings pitched through nine games, starting four.

He walked 18 batters.

Campusano would be an upgrade at the plate, and using Gil as a trade chip could play out in New York’s favor.

Luis Gil
GettyST. PETERSBURG, FL – APRIL 10: Luis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on April 10, 2026 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Yankees Need a Right-Handed Hitter in a Catcher

Luis Campusano
GettyMEXICO CITY, MEXICO – APRIL 26: Luis Campusano #12 of the San Diego Padres reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the sixth inning of the MLB Mexico City Series game between San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helú on April 26, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

As predicted by Jorge Castillo of ESPN on Oct. 20, “A year after closer Devin Williams and setup man Luke Weaver left the Bronx for the Mets, the Yankees re-sign Bednar and Blackburn to stabilize the back end of their bullpen. A bonus prediction: They add a right-handed-hitting catcher to pair with Austin Wells via free agency or trade…”

Given Campusano’s righty bat, he fits the bill.

As always, the Yankees could surprise baseball with unexpected moves.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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New York Yankees Trade Pitch Offloads Starter for Padres Catcher

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