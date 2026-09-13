NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Rain tarp gets removed during rain delay bettween the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Getty Images)
The first pitch of Sunday afternoon’s game between the New York Yankees and New York Mets at Yankee Stadium has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 1:35 p.m. EDT.
Yankees-Mets Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time
The start time of Sunday’s game has been pushed to 1:55 p.m. EDT, the team announced.
Cam Schlittler is slated to start for the Yankees this afternoon.
The 25-year-old right-hander is 13-6 with a 2.01 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 220 strikeouts over 178 2/3 innings this season.
New York Mets Starting Pitcher
Christian Scott is scheduled to start for the Mets today.
The 27-year-old right-hander is 4-4 with a 3.81 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 120 strikeouts over 99 1/3 innings this year.
Yankees-Mets Series Tied 1-1
Today’s game between the Yankees and Mets is the finale of a three-game set.
The Yankees won the first game of the series 6-4 in Friday. The Mets won the second game 12-2 on Saturday,
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Find out why the Yankees-Mets game is delayed today, the latest weather updates, and the expected start time.
Why is the Yankees-Mets Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?