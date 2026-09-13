Why is the Yankees-Mets Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

The first pitch of Sunday afternoon’s game between the New York Yankees and New York Mets at Yankee Stadium has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 1:35 p.m. EDT.

Yankees-Mets Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

The start time of Sunday’s game has been pushed to 1:55 p.m. EDT, the team announced.

Via the Yankees on X: Please be advised, today’s first pitch will be at approximately 1:55 p.m.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

New York Yankees Lineup

New York Mets Lineup

New York Yankees Starting Pitcher

Cam Schlittler is slated to start for the Yankees this afternoon.

The 25-year-old right-hander is 13-6 with a 2.01 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 220 strikeouts over 178 2/3 innings this season.

New York Mets Starting Pitcher

Christian Scott is scheduled to start for the Mets today.

The 27-year-old right-hander is 4-4 with a 3.81 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 120 strikeouts over 99 1/3 innings this year.

Yankees-Mets Series Tied 1-1

Today’s game between the Yankees and Mets is the finale of a three-game set.

The Yankees won the first game of the series 6-4 in Friday. The Mets won the second game 12-2 on Saturday,