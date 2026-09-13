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Why is the Yankees-Mets Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Rain tarp gets removed during rain delay bettween the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Michael Urakami/Getty Images)

The first pitch of Sunday afternoon’s game between the New York Yankees and New York Mets at Yankee Stadium has been delayed due to inclement weather. The game was originally scheduled to start at 1:35 p.m. EDT.

Yankees-Mets Weather Delay: Latest Updates On Weather And Expected Start Time

Washington Nationals v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NY – MAY 08: A tarp covers the infield during a rain delay pushing back the start of a game between the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 8, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The start time of Sunday’s game has been pushed to 1:55 p.m. EDT, the team announced.

Via the Yankees on X: Please be advised, today’s first pitch will be at approximately 1:55 p.m.

This post will be updated with the latest information on the delay.

New York Yankees Lineup

Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees follows through on his seventh inning grand slam home run against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

  1. Ben Rice DH
  2. Cody Bellinger LF
  3. Aaron Judge RF
  4. Luis Garcia Jr. 1B
  5. Spencer Jones CF
  6. Anthony Volpe 2B
  7. Ryan McMahon 3B
  8. Austin Wells C
  9. Jose Caballero SS

New York Mets Lineup

New York Mets v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets celebrates his eighth inning grand slam home run with teammate Luis Torrens #13 as Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees looks on at Yankee Stadium on September 12, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

  1. Francisco Lindor SS
  2. Juan Soto DH
  3. Bo Bichette 3B
  4. Carson Benge RF
  5. Jared Young 1B
  6. A.J. Ewing CF
  7. Francisco Alvarez C
  8. Brett Baty 2B
  9. Nick Morabito LF

New York Yankees Starting Pitcher

Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Cam Schlittler is slated to start for the Yankees this afternoon.

The 25-year-old right-hander is 13-6 with a 2.01 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 220 strikeouts over 178 2/3 innings this season.

New York Mets Starting Pitcher

San Francisco Giants v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 06: Christian Scott #45 of the New York Mets pitches during the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on September 06, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Christian Scott is scheduled to start for the Mets today.

The 27-year-old right-hander is 4-4 with a 3.81 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 120 strikeouts over 99 1/3 innings this year.

Yankees-Mets Series Tied 1-1

New York Mets v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 12: Marcus Semien #10 of the New York Mets completes a seventh inning ending double play after forcing out George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 12, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Today’s game between the Yankees and Mets is the finale of a three-game set.

The Yankees won the first game of the series 6-4 in Friday. The Mets won the second game 12-2 on Saturday,

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Why is the Yankees-Mets Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

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