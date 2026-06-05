New York Yankees Legend Sends Message After Aaron Judge Injury News

The New York Yankees got devastating news about star outfielder and captain Aaron Judge.

The three-time American League MVP will be out for at least two months following a stress fracture on his right rib. Judge will be reimaged in 4-6 weeks.

While devastated, many fans are grateful that Judge is expected to return this season after rumors swirled about a potential season-ending injury for the captain.

New York Yankees Pitching Legend CC Sabathia Sends Message About Aaron Judge on X

About an hour after the New York Yankees announced Aaron Judge’s official injury status, World Series champion and Cy Young award winner CC Sabathia took to X to share his thoughts:

The pitching legend first posted, “Damn not Judge” with a crying emoji and prayer hands.

Following his initial tweet, Sabathia made sure to let people know that he still has faith in the 2026 Yankees team:

“We’re gonna learn a lot about this Yankees team in the next month. I got full faith.”

Although many fans are counting the Yankees out this season, Sabathia believes that a lineup without Judge can still succeed.

Unfortunately for the Yankees, they have been dealt the injury bug amongst their entire roster throughout the season. Max Fried, Giancarlo Stanton, Clarke Schmidt, and Jasson Dominguez are all on the IL as of June 4.

This list does not include the many players who either started the season on the IL or faced a stint within the season. However, the Yankees roster has plenty of depth, including several outfielder prospects like Spencer Jones.

More Yankees on Heavy: MLB World Reacts to Aaron Judge’s Potential Season-Ending Injury News

CC Sabathia MLB Career

CC Sabathia was drafted 20th overall in the 1998 MLB draft by the Cleveland Indians–now Guardians–at 17 years old.

In 2007, Sabathia cemented his pitching dominance in the league winning AL Cy Young. He had a 19-7 record, an ERA of 3.21, and 209 strikeouts.

The hall of famer followed up his Cy Young season with an ERA of 2.70 and a career high 251 strikeouts. Sabathia however, was traded out of Cleveland and sent to Milwaukee to finish out the 2008 season.

In 2009, Sabathia signed with the New York Yankees winning a World Series and ALCS MVP in his first season in the bronx. Sabathia played the final 11 seasons of 19-year career with the Yankees.

The now 45-year-old, first ballot hall of famer retired in 2019 with a career 3.74 ERA, 251 wins, and 3093 strikeouts.

A Look At the Yankees Outfield Without Aaron Judge

The last three games without Aaron Judge, the Yankees outfield stayed consistent with Trent Grisham in center and Cody Bellinger in left field.

In Tuesday and Wednesday’s games, Jose Caballero got the start in right field in replace of Judge, before shifting to shortstop on Thursday.

Max Schuemann was in right in last night’s game.

Although having made his MLB debut on May 8, Spencer Jones was optioned to Triple-A less than a month later. And as one of the Yankees top-10 prospects, it’s a likely option that Jones gets a second chance on the roster following Judge’s injury.

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