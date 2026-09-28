Yankees Get Timely Break After Latest Red Sox Injury Update

The New York Yankees finalized their Wild Card Series rotation on Sunday. Cam Schlittler gets the ball in Game 1, Max Fried starts Game 2, and Gerrit Cole is lined up for Game 3 if necessary. Manager Aaron Boone made the announcement after what he described as a genuine internal debate.

“He wants the ball, and he’s ready to go,” Boone said of Schlittler.

While the Yankees locked in a rotation built around the likely AL Cy Young winner, the Boston Red Sox were dealing with yet another setback. This time it hit the part of their roster that was supposed to carry them in October.

Red Sox Lose a Key Bullpen Arm

Red Sox reliever Tyron Guerrero suffered a Grade 2 lat strain during a workout Saturday and was placed on the 15-day injured list on Sunday. He is out for at least the first two rounds of the postseason and likely all of October, per Tim Healey of the Boston Globe.

The injury happened during a simulated inning at Tropicana Field. Guerrero felt something wrong after just a few throws. An MRI confirmed the strain. Red Sox manager Chad Tracy called it a “tough blow” and said Guerrero took the news hard.

Guerrero had put together a strong campaign with a 3.10 ERA across 40 appearances at age 35. He was one of the arms Tracy trusted in high-leverage spots. Now he joins a growing list of bullpen losses that has reshaped what the Red Sox can deploy in a short series.

As recently as early August, Boston had five relievers it counted on in big moments: Guerrero, Aroldis Chapman, Garrett Whitlock, Justin Slaten, and Erik Miller. Slaten is done for the year. Miller has been unreliable this month. And now Guerrero has been ruled out too.

How the Matchup Picture Shifts

Schlittler owns a 0.74 ERA across four starts against the Red Sox this season and shut them out over eight innings in the clinching Game 3 of last year’s Wild Card Series. Fried threw eight scoreless innings against Boston in April. Cole carries a 5.30 ERA in 20 career starts against the Red Sox but gives the Yankees a proven postseason arm if the series reaches a third game.

Behind the rotation, Boone has Brent Headrick, Paul Blackburn, closer David Bednar, and Will Warren available for multi-inning work. Carlos Rodón will be on the roster out of the bullpen as well.

The Red Sox counter with Payton Tolle, Sonny Gray, and Ranger Suarez as starters. That group is strong. Chapman and Whitlock will handle the late innings. Brayan Bello can provide length and Jake Bennett showed he can work out of the bullpen on Friday. Garrett Crochet is likely to return from the bullpen as well.

Final Word for the Yankees

The Yankees locked in a rotation they believe in. The Red Sox lost an important bullpen arm at the wrong time.

The countdown to Tuesday is on. The Bronx will be ready.