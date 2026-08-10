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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh Decision Before Cardinals Series

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Los Angeles Dodgers v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 21: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies throws a ball to fans during a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park on July 21, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies are slated to begin a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium at 7:45 p.m. EDT on Monday.

The Phillies have announced their lineup for Monday’s game, and there’s a notable change involving Brandon Marsh.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh News

2026 Home Run Derby

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 13: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts during the 2026 Home Run Derby at Citizens Bank Park on July 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Marsh hit seventh as the left fielder in Sunday’s win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park.

Today, Marsh will bat fifth as the left fielder against the Cardinals.

2026 MLB All-Star Game

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 14: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies at bat during the fifth inning of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park on July 14, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Here is the Phillies’ full lineup for today:

  1. Kyle Schwarber 1B
  2. Bryson Stott 3B
  3. Bryce Harper DH
  4. Luis Arraez 2B
  5. Brandon Marsh LF
  6. Derek Hill RF
  7. Justin Crawford CF
  8. Edmundo Sosa SS
  9. Garrett Stubbs C

Here is the Cardinals’ lineup:

  1. JJ Wetherholt 2B
  2. Ivan Herrera DH
  3. Alec Burleson 1B
  4. Jordan Walker RF
  5. Nathan Church CF
  6. Masyn Winn SS
  7. Jose Fermin LF
  8. Jimmy Crooks C
  9. César Prieto 3B

Right-hander Andrew Painter (6.48 ERA, 63 SO, 75 IP) will make the start on the mound for Philadelphia tonight. Right-hander Hunter Dobbins (3.60 ERA, 36 SO, 40 IP) is slated to start for St. Louis.

Looking at Philadelphia Phillies Left Fielder Brandon Marsh

Philadelphia Phillies v Detroit Tigers

GettyDETROIT, MI – JULY 11: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Philadelphia Phillies laughs and smiles after the win over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on July 11, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Marsh, 28, represented the Phillies in the All-Star Game in July.

The left fielder is slashing .274/.316/.439 with 16 home runs and 52 RBI this season.

The Los Angeles Angels selected Marsh in the second round (No. 60 overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of high school.

Los Angeles Angels v Seattle Mariners

GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 01: Brandon Marsh #16 of the Los Angeles Angels at bat against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on October 01, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Marsh made his MLB debut with the Angels in 2021. Los Angeles traded him to Philadelphia for catcher Logan O’Hoppe at the 2022 trade deadline.

Marsh has a career .264/.329/.421 slash line and +15 Outs Above Average over 719 MLB games.

Philadelphia Phillies Right Now

Philadelphia Phillies v Baltimore Orioles

GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – AUGUST 02: Interm manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during a rain delay in third inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on August 2, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The Phillies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 on Sunday after losing the first two games of the series. They have won six of their last 10 games.

Philadelphia is tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the third NL Wild Card spot with a 63-56 record.

In the division standings, the Phillies are 8 1/2 games back of the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh Decision Before Cardinals Series

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