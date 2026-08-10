Philadelphia Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh Decision Before Cardinals Series

The Philadelphia Phillies are slated to begin a three-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium at 7:45 p.m. EDT on Monday.

The Phillies have announced their lineup for Monday’s game, and there’s a notable change involving Brandon Marsh.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Brandon Marsh News

Marsh hit seventh as the left fielder in Sunday’s win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Citizens Bank Park.

Today, Marsh will bat fifth as the left fielder against the Cardinals.

Here is the Phillies’ full lineup for today:

Here is the Cardinals’ lineup:

Right-hander Andrew Painter (6.48 ERA, 63 SO, 75 IP) will make the start on the mound for Philadelphia tonight. Right-hander Hunter Dobbins (3.60 ERA, 36 SO, 40 IP) is slated to start for St. Louis.

Looking at Philadelphia Phillies Left Fielder Brandon Marsh

Marsh, 28, represented the Phillies in the All-Star Game in July.

The left fielder is slashing .274/.316/.439 with 16 home runs and 52 RBI this season.

The Los Angeles Angels selected Marsh in the second round (No. 60 overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of high school.

Marsh made his MLB debut with the Angels in 2021. Los Angeles traded him to Philadelphia for catcher Logan O’Hoppe at the 2022 trade deadline.

Marsh has a career .264/.329/.421 slash line and +15 Outs Above Average over 719 MLB games.

Philadelphia Phillies Right Now

The Phillies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 on Sunday after losing the first two games of the series. They have won six of their last 10 games.

Philadelphia is tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the third NL Wild Card spot with a 63-56 record.

In the division standings, the Phillies are 8 1/2 games back of the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East.