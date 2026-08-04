Phillies Dave Dombrowski Raised Eyebrows Commenting on Pitching, Trade Deadline

Heading into the Trade Deadline, the Philadelphia Phillies seemingly had several things they needed to get done. They needed a right-handed bat, bullpen help, and starting pitching.

Arguably, the bullpen help came. The Phillies would also add Luis Arraez to reshape their defense, but he hits left-handed. As far as starting pitching and extra bullpen help go, Phillies President Dave Dombrowski reportedly ran out of time.

For many Phillies fans, this was frustrating. Particularly, the lack of starting pitching help, as the back-end of the rotation, led by Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter, has been a massive disappointment this season. Despite that, following the Trade Deadline, Dombrowski made it clear he’s comfortable with them getting to the playoffs. In particular, because of Painter’s recent start and minor league production.

In his most recent MLB start, Painter pitched 6.0 innings and gave up 2 earned runs to the Baltimore Orioles, who would be sellers at the Trade Deadline. He also had a 4.56 ERA in five minor league starts this season. That came after he was sent down following an abysmal start to his rookie season. As such, he currently has a 6.72 ERA in 71.0 innings at the MLB level.

Meanwhile, Aaron Nola has a 5.55 ERA and a 1.442 WHIP. He’s been a bit better of late, but still has a major home run problem. He’s given up a league-leading 28 on the season.

Philadelphia Phillies President Dave Dombrowski on Aaron Nola in a Playoff Game

One strength of the Phillies is the top of their rotation. In a three-game series, it’s hard to find a team with better starting pitching than Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez, and Jesus Luzardo. But, not every playoff series is a three-game series, and injuries do happen.

So, there is a very real concern that either Aaron Nola or Andrew Painter could have to start a playoff game. Despite that, Dave Dombrowski seems confident in them, particularly Nola, as he explained in an eyebrow-raising response after the Trade Deadline.