Philadelphia Phillies Reveal Bryce Harper Change During Marlins Series

The Philadelphia Phillies endured a pretty sour loss on Monday evening against the Miami Marlins. After rallying all the way back from a large deficit to take a two-run lead, the Marlins rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to capture their first win in about two weeks.

Now, for game two of the series, the Phillies will roll Aaron Nola out to the mound.

As always, the Phillies revealed their lineup for the upcoming game, and it features a few notable tweaks, including one with Bryce Harper.

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Bryce Harper Taking Over DH for Kyle Schwarber

Here is the full Phillies batting order for 7/28, courtesy of @UnderdogMLB:

Phillies 7/28: “T. Turner SS B. Stott 2B B. Harper DH A. Bohm 1B B. Marsh LF E. Sosa 3B J. Crawford CF B. De La Cruz RF G. Stubbs C A. Nola SP”

As you can see, there are a lot of notable changes. First, Kyle Schwarber is out of the lineup, likely due to a scheduled day off. Also, JT Realmuto is not in the lineup either, as Garrett Stubbs is forming a battery with Aaron Nola for Tuesday’s contest.

And lastly, Phillies superstar Bryce Harper is in the DH spot, while Alec Bohm gets the rare start at first base.

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Looking at Bryce Harper This Season

Bryce Harper was named to his ninth MLB All-Star Game earlier this month.

Across 107 games (377 at-bats) this season, Bryce Harper is batting .252 with 22 home runs, 63 RBI, 2o doubles, and an OPS+ of 126. He has not missed a game for the Phillies this season.

Looking at the Phillies real quick, they are 57-50 and hold a slight two-game lead for the 2nd NL Wild Card spot, but teams like the Pirates and Diamondbacks are right on their tail. Philadelphia is 5.5 games back of the Atlanta Braves for first place in the NL East.

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