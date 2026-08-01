MLB Trade Rumour: Phillies Linked to Orioles Outfielder

The Philadelphia Phillies are continuing to search for ways to strengthen its line-up for the stretch run. To that end, they are reportedly among the teams showing interest in Baltimore Orioles outfielder Taylor Ward as the MLB trade deadline approaches – and not for the first time.

According to Ken Rosenthal and Jayson Stark of The Athletic, Ward has emerged as one of the more popular position players on the trade market, attracting attention from several contenders. Philadelphia is said to be one of the clubs monitoring his situation as it evaluates potential upgrades in the outfield, according to the pair – along with the New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians and Texas Rangers.

Phillies links to Ward date back at least two months, so the report might not be a surprise. His is not a new name in the rumor mill. Nevertheless, the added weight of two of the leading reports in the game today only confirms that the Phillies’ interest in Ward is legitimate – and despite the two teams ranking fairly middle-of-the-pack on the season to date, they seem to be wanting to move in different directions.

Orioles Treading Water Needlessly

Ward only arrived in Baltimore last offseason, after being acquired from the Los Angeles Angels in a swap for pitcher Grayson Rodriguez. The Orioles viewed him as an established everyday outfielder capable of providing both power and consistency, and he has continued to be a productive contributor as advertised, albeit with a change in his offensive profile from the one they thought they were acquiring.

After hitting a career-high 36 home runs in 2025, Ward has focused more on getting on base this season. His power numbers have dipped substantially as a result, but he has posted by far the best on-base percentage of his career thanks to improved plate discipline, drawing considerably more walks while reducing his strikeout rate. That combination of patience and solid all-around offensive production has made him an appealing target for clubs looking to bolster their line-up without pursuing the very top names available, of whom there are many – on the season, Ward has only seven home runs, but his giant total of 84 walks (second in the majors, behind only Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood) has seen him record a hefty .386 on-base percentage.

Defensively, Ward is capable of handling all three outfield positions in a pinch, although he has spent most of his career in left field. His versatility would give Philadelphia another experienced option alongside Brandon Marsh and Edmundo Sosa (who could return to a solely-infield utility role), while also providing additional depth should injuries become an issue during the final months of the regular season.

From Baltimore’s perspective, any decision involving Ward is unlikely to be straightforward. The Orioles have reportedly been weighing whether to buy, sell or pursue a combination of both before the deadline – their 53-56 record sees them falling far back of the Tampa Bay Rays, Yankees and streaking Boston Red Sox, and there are no signs of a Sox-esque streak of their own forthcoming. Ward is scheduled to become a free agent after the season, making him one of the more logical trade candidates if the club decides to move short-term assets in exchange for future value. Which they probably should.

Ward’s Potential As A Phillies Rental

Ward’s contractual situation also increases his appeal to certain teams, as it reduces the price in trade. As a rental player, Ward can be acquired without the long-term financial commitment that accompanies players with multiple years of team control, and with a reduced cost in trade assets, while his remaining salary for the season is manageable for virtually any contender.

Philadelphia has not been linked exclusively with Ward, with the front office believed to be evaluating several different outfield options. However, going back to the last trade deadline, they have most, definitely, been, linked, repeatedly. Ward’s balanced offensive game, defensive flexibility and postseason experience make him a particularly sensible fit for a club looking to improve without dramatically reshaping its roster.

Whether the Phillies and Orioles ultimately find common ground remains to be seen. Baltimore is unlikely to move Ward without receiving something meaningful in return, as they have a bidding war of contenders to sift through. Nevertheless, as Monday’s trade deadline draws closer, Ward appears set to remain one of the more closely watched names on the baseball trade market, and Philadelphia are getting linked as much as anyone.