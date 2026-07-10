Philadelphia Phillies Announce J.T. Realmuto Status Ahead of Tigers Series

The Philadelphia Phillies begin a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers on Friday, July 10. First pitch is scheduled at 6:40 P.M. EST at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan.

The Phillies are currently three games behind the first-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

This series is a much-needed win for the Phillies who had the worst record in the MLB back in April. However, they will be without catcher J.T. Realmuto in the lineup.

Philadelphia Phillies Catcher J.T. Realmuto to Sit Against Detroit Tigers

Philadelphia Phillies beat writer Lochlahn March, shared to X the Phillies lineup against the Detroit Tigers on July 10.

Veteran catcher J.T. Realmuto will be sitting with pitcher Aaron Nola taking the mound.

The last time Realmuto sat was with Nola as the starting pitcher. In 18 of Nola’s starts this season, Realmuto has only caught 10 games.

While Realmuto taking a seat in tonight’s game might upset the fans, interim manager Don Mattingly made it clear that he would be limiting the 35-year-old’s playing time this season.

“Don Mattingly said he’s going to cut back J.T. Realmuto’s playing time, which is something the Phillies have discussed, but hadn’t done in recent years,” Phillies beat writer Todd Zolecki wrote. Could it help the 35-year-old catcher.”

Realmuto is worst professional season, slashing .199/.281/.335 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs.

Phillies backup catcher Rafael Marchán will be getting the start in place of Realmuto. Marchán has appeared in 30 games this season for the Phillies.

The 27-year-old largely filled in for Realmuto during his injury at the end of April.

Phillies Lineup vs. Tigers

Phillies lineup:

Starting pitcher: Aaron Nola (RHP)

Tigers lineup:

Starting pitcher: Jack Flahtery RHP

Phillies Are Favorites to Land Tigers’ Tarik Skubal

This series between the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies means more than the teams getting themselves into postseason contention before the All-Star break. Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal is a heavy favorite on the trading block this trade deadline.

The Phillies are expected to be aggressive buyers and are even in position to outbid the Los Angeles Dodgers for Skubal.

A soundly series win over the Tigers could give Skubal an up close look at a Philadelphia team who is in it to win this season. While also continuing to push the Tigers further and further out of of a playoff spot.

MLB insider Jon Heyman stated that the Phillies have the money to spend, and Skubal would be a perfect addition to Philadelphia’s trio of ace lefties.

There have been several trade proposals that get Skubal to Philadelphia, all of which include the Phillies giving Detroit a hefty amount of their top prospects.