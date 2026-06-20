Philadelphia Phillies Announce Trea Turner Decision After Injury Scare vs. Mets

The Philadelphia Phillies have good news with starting shortstop Trea Turner. Turner is back in the lineup and batting leadoff against the New York Mets.

Turner exited the Phillies’ 6-4 loss to the Mets on June 18 after a Sean Manaea pitch hit him in the lower right calf. While he scored later in the inning, the calf became an issue defensively. He left the game in the third inning.

After the game, Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly hoped that Turner would be in the lineup in this game. It helped that they had a scheduled off day between the first two games of the Mets series, thanks to the World Cup.

The Phillies will try to even up this series against the Mets. They send their ace, Cristopher Sanchez, out to restore order. They’ll face right-hander Freddy Peralta, another welcome sight for Philadelphia hitters.

First pitch at Citizens Bank Park is scheduled for 7:15 pm ET.

Trea Turner Bats Leadoff vs. Mets

Trea Turner resumes his role as the Phillies’ leadoff hitter. This game marks his 54th start of the season batting in that spot.

Turner hasn’t hit well out of the leadoff spot this season, as he’s slashing .229/.284/.339. However, his speed element adds an extra dimension to the Phillies’ lineup. He’s their primary basestealing threat ahead of All-Star sluggers Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper.

The season hasn’t gone well for Turner, and his issues have impacted the Phillies’ lineup. Most of the issues have been against left-handed pitching. Philadelphia is 11-17 in games started by a lefty this season.

The Phillies will need their starting shortstop to heat up at the plate. In his last completed game, he collected three hits in a loss to the Miami Marlins on June 17. It was a silver lining to an otherwise miserable game.

The Phillies are hoping no more pitches hit Turner this homestand. He’s had to exit two games already, as he was hit in the right wrist in the opening game against Miami. He’s otherwise started four of the first five games.