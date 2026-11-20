The Seattle Mariners have reached a key decision day on the MLB calendar on Friday, Nov. 20.

It’s the non-tender deadline, meaning arbitration-eligible players who teams don’t want to keep have to be designated as such by 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT).

If a player is non-tendered, he heads straight into free agency.

That’s a fate that could be awaiting Luke Raley.

Mariners Face Luke Raley Decision

MLB insider Robert Murray posted on X on Friday that Raley “is a candidate to be non-tendered.”

He quotes the MLB Trade Rumors projection for Raley’s arbitration salary at $3.1 million.

Given the season Raley is coming off of, it’d be a bit surprising to see him cut loose over just a few million dollars.

The problem for Seattle is that their lineup itself may not have a ton of space for him.

“Could go either way with Raley,” Mariners Muse wrote on X. “Fun player who’s had a bad run of health, but he’s going to struggle to get on the field for the Mariners, as of now.”

Luke Raley Stats

Raley is a really cool story.

He was a seventh-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers out of Division II Lake Erie College in Ohio.

Raley then went to the Minnesota Twins’ organization in the Brian Dozier trade. He moved back to the Dodgers in the Kenta Maeda trade. Then he moved in a small trade from the Dodgers to the Rays in 2022, then went from the Rays to the Mariners in 2024 for Jose Caballero.

He first made his MLB debut back in 2021 for the Dodgers but struggled, just as he did in 2022 with the Rays.

Raley’s power showed up in the 2023 season for Tampa Bay with 23 doubles and 19 homers in 118 games for an .824 OPS.

Raley then had a .783 OPS (19 doubles, 22 homers in 137 games) in his first season in Seattle.

The lefty struggled in 2025 with a .202 average and .631 OPS, but Raley turned it around a bit in 2026, batting .225 with a .723 OPS in 95 games with nine doubles and 15 homers.

He’s just a player you’d use on one side of a platoon, but Raley clearly packs some power. If the Mariners don’t want Raley, another team would gladly sign him. That also might open the door to a trade possibility.

One way or another, Seattle will make its Raley decision soon.