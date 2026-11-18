The Seattle Mariners have acquired 2025 All-Star third baseman Maikel Garcia from the Kansas City Royals, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Via Passan on X: “BREAKING: The Seattle Mariners are acquiring Gold Glove third baseman Maikel Garcia in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, sources tell ESPN. The Royals are receiving three major league pitchers in return, headlined by right-hander Bryce Miller. It’s a six-man deal.”

Seattle Mariners Acquire Maikel Garcia From Kansas City Royals in Trade Involving Bryce Miller

The Seattle Times’ Ryan Divish reported that the three pitchers the Mariners are sending to the Royals in the trade are Bryce Miller, Logan Evans and Jose A. Ferrer.

The other two players the Mariners are receiving in the deal are right-handed reliever James McArthur and a minor league reliever, per Passan.

Via Passan on X: “Full trade, per ESPN sources. Mariners receive: 3B Maikel Garcia, right-handed reliever James McArthur and a minor league reliever. Royals receive: right-handed starter Bryce Miller, left-handed reliever Jose Ferrer, right-handed starter Logan Evans.”

Garcia signed a five-year, $57.5 million contract extension last offseason. It runs through the 2030 season with a club option for 2031.

Looking at Mariners’ New 3B Maikel Garcia

Garcia, 26, posted 2.4 bWAR and a .268/.334/.381 slash line with three home runs, 20 doubles and 38 RBI over 82 games in 2026. He missed half the season with multiple injuries.

Garcia is an exceptional defensive third baseman, posting +10 Defensive Runs Saved and +3 Outs Above Average over 636 innings in 2026. Last year, he recorded +13 DRS and +18 OAA en route to winning a Gold Glove Award.

Garcia made his big-league debut with Kansas City in 2022, appearing in nine games that season.

It took awhile for Garcia to develop. He posted 1.1 bWAR and a .681 OPS in 2023 and 1.4 bWAR and a .614 OPS in 2024.

The third baseman finally broke out in 2025, posting 5.8 bWAR and a .286/.351/.449 slash line with 16 home runs, 39 doubles and 74 RBI over 160 games.

He also performed well during the 2024 postseason, going 7-for-22 with three stolen bases.

Looking at Bryce Miller

At his best, Miller, 28, is one of the bet starters in the majors. He broke out with an amazing second season in the big leagues (2024), posting a 2.94 ERA over 31 starts.

Injuries kept Miller to just 40 appearances over the past two seasons. In 2026, the right-hander recorded a 4.17 ERA with 119 strikeouts and 38 walks over 118 2/3 innings across 22 outings (21 starts).