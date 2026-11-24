The Seattle Mariners certainly aren’t alone in their pursuit of Teruaki Sato.

Sato is a slugging lefty from Japan who, through how the signing rules work with his posting and the looming lockout, has to sign with an MLB team by the end of this month. He’s got just a week left to make a decision.

And it feels like half of MLB has been linked to him in one form or another. It’s clear he’s a desirable piece.

Sato put up huge numbers in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, and he also performed well on the World Baseball Classic stage.

Now, he has chosen to come to MLB this offseason. It’s a new test, and not every player translates exactly the same when they arrive stateside — but the guys who have been as big of superstars in Japan as Sato usually work out to a large extent of their ability.

It’s just a matter of where he lands, and Seattle is an interesting possibility. The Mariners certainly have had success with Japanese players in the past.

And if Sato comes to the Pacific Northwest, it sounds like the Mariners may have an interesting plan for him.

Mariners’ Teruaki Sato Plan

While Sato has mostly played third base in Japan, it sounds like the Mariners would consider playing him in the outfield.

They’re losing Randy Arozarena in free agency, and he had been their left fielder.

Sato could potentially take over out there, and the Mariners may not be the only team viewing him as an outfielder.

ESPN’s Jesse Rogers surveyed a handful of executives for a new article, asking where Sato would end up, and got a variety of results — but also floated the outfield concept, writing this:

Survey says: Philadelphia Phillies 3, Seattle Mariners 2, New York Yankees 2, San Francisco Giants 2, Chicago Cubs 1, Los Angeles Angels 1 As you can tell from these results, it’s really anyone’s guess where Sato will land. That’s probably because he fits for so many teams since he can play on the dirt or on the grass defensively. The 27-year-old won a gold glove award at third base in Japan last year, so naturally he fits in the corner infield positions. But the Cubs, for example, could use him in the outfield, potentially replacing Seiya Suzuki’s bat. The Mariners could also land him to replace Randy Arozarena. “I think we’ve seen some pretty good hitters from Japan show they can play here over the last few years,” one voter said. “There’s more certainty now. I think Sato will be a reliable bat for whoever gets him.”

The Mariners clearly are battling with a bunch of other teams, mostly from big markets, to land Sato.

Why No Randy Arozarena

The Mariners have not made any effort to bring back Arozarena, which is an interesting subplot here.

His defense had become a bit of a problem, and coming off a career year, they may have felt Arozarena was going to ask to be paid for his past production rather than his future outlook.

There was also the WBC kerfuffle between him and Cal Raleigh, which likely didn’t matter much but also can’t have helped Arozarena’s cause.

Seattle is aiming for a fresh start evidently, and Arozarena should get paid well elsewhere.