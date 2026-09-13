Toronto Blue Jays Announce Trey Yesavage Update Amid Critical Stretch

The Toronto Blue Jays have been playing without Trey Yesavage since his last game appearance on Aug. 4.

The Blue Jays are now at a critical point in their 2026 campaign, but they’ve provided a glimmer of hope for the return of the 23-year-old starter.

Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Yesavage threw a bullpen session this morning. The franchise hopes to get him into a rehab game this coming week, and he “has a real shot at returning to help in the final week.”

Blue Jays’ Trey Yesavage Takes Step in Recovery

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: Trey Yesavage #39 of the Toronto Blue Jays walks to the dugout after pitching the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2025 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 29, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Yesavage hit the injured list on Aug. 5 due to left meniscus surgery.

His latest injury report, as of Sept. 11, states, “Threw 30 pitches against hitters at the club’s complex on Sept. 10. Will join club in Toronto to throw a bullpen, then pitch in potential rehab game late next week.”

Yesavage stunned the nation last year with his performance in the postseason, leaving fans hopeful for his 2026 campaign.

Before his injury, he had registered a 3.65 ERA and 91 strikeouts across 93.2 innings pitched through 18 starts. He walked 46 batters during that period.

According to Matheson, skipper John Schneider recently explained his game plan for the young arm.

“After 30, we’ll probably want to get him to 40 or 50 pitches,” Schneider said. “Then, we’ll see how that looks and how he feels. We’ll see if he needs another one or not.”

Snapshot of the Blue Jays Right Now

Getty TORONTO, CANADA – MAY 9: Trey Yesavage #39 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Rogers Centre on May 9, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images)

FanGraphs’ MLB Playoff Odds give Toronto a 34.5% chance of making the playoffs and a 1.4% chance of winning the World Series.

The potential is there, but the margin for error is incredibly small at this point.

The more healthy hands on deck, the better off the ballclub will be. This includes Yesavage.

After making such a remarkable run to the Fall Classic last year, their general performance this year has been underwhelming.

The Blue Jays are currently riding a 74-75 overall record, placing them just above the Baltimore Orioles (72-77).

However, they’re a concerning distance below the Boston Red Sox (81-68), the New York Yankees (85-63) and the Tampa Bay Rays (89-59).

Toronto is approaching its series finale against the Orioles and the set is tied 1-1.

Baltimore pulled off a 7-4 victory on Sept. 11, and the Blue Jays won 7-3 on Sept. 12.

The finale is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 13, at 1:37 p.m. ET.

Following the clash, Toronto will host the Detroit Tigers (69-79) at Rogers Centre for a three-game homestand.

The Blue Jays have a bit of an edge over the Tigers because of their win-loss record, but fans should expect a tight series.

Every game counts.