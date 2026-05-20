Blue Jays Game Day Preview: Game 48 vs. New York Yankees

The Toronto Blue Jays are looking to bounce back tonight at Yankee Stadium after dropping a tough 5-4 decision to the New York Yankees on Tuesday night. Dylan Cease took the loss after giving up a pair of home runs. As a result, this drops Toronto to 21-27 on the season. The margin for error is starting to feel a bit thinner for John Schneider’s group. Consequently, they need to find a spark to avoid letting this division set slip further in the Bronx. The offence is still searching for consistency. Against a Yankees team that keeps scoring at a high clip, they’ll need more from the lineup across the board tonight.

Game Info

Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 First Pitch: 7:05 p.m. EDT

7:05 p.m. EDT Location: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY TV: Sportsnet

Sportsnet Radio: SN590 The Fan

Probable Pitchers

Below are the projected pitchers for both teams, heading into May 20th.

TOR: Trey Yesavage (1-1, 1.40 ERA)

Toronto turns to Trey Yesavage in a big spot on this road trip. He’s been steady through his early big-league work, carrying a 1.40 ERA into one of the tougher environments he’ll see this season. Yankee Stadium against a hot lineup is a different kind of test, though, and the focus will be on how he handles damage control when traffic inevitably shows up. If he can keep his command sharp early, Toronto has a chance to settle into the game rather than chase it.

NYY: Cam Schlittler (6-1, 1.35 ERA)

The Yankees counter with Cam Schlittler, one of the early-season surprises across the league. The record and ERA stand out. However, it’s really been the consistency that defines him so far. He doesn’t give lineups much to work with and tends to stay ahead in counts. Consequently, this forces teams into uncomfortable at-bats. For Toronto, the approach is simple but hard to execute: stay patient, extend innings, and try to get him out of rhythm.

Blue Jays’ Projected Lineup

Below is the projected Blue Jays lineup for tonight’s game against the Yankees. It could still shift before the first pitch.

Bench: Tyler Heineman (C), Davis Schneider (Utility), Myles Straw (OF), Lenyn Sosa (1B/DH)

Player to Watch: Ernie Clement

With the offence still trying to find consistency in the bottom half, Ernie Clement stands out as the player to watch. He’s become a steadying piece for this roster, giving them defence, contact ability, and at-bats that don’t spiral. Against a pitcher like Schlittler, who works off rhythm and sequencing, that ability to simply put the ball in play can quietly matter more than anything else.

If Toronto is going to build anything early, Clement turning the lineup over and extending innings feels like one of the more realistic ways it happens.

Final Thoughts

The Blue Jays are still trying to climb back into the AL East race, and even splitting this series in New York would feel like a step in the right direction before things get any further out of reach.