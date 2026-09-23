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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Brandon Valenzuela News Before Big Orioles Game

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Brandon Valenzuela
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Toronto Blue Jays announced Brandon Valenzuela news before their Baltimore Orioles double-header.

The Toronto Blue Jays playoff hopes hang by a thread. That thread will face a razor-sharp challenge in a Baltimore Orioles double-header. However, the other Blue Jays news of the day involves Brandon Valenzuela.

The first game of their doubleheader involves Max Scherzer taking the mound for the Blue Jays. He will go up against Chris Bassitt at 11:35 AM Mountain Time, 1:35 PM Eastern Time.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Brandon Valenzuela In, Alejandro Kirk Out For Game 1 Against The Baltimore Orioles

Detroit Tigers v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – SEPTEMBER 15: Catcher Eduardo Valencia #32 of the Detroit Tigers gets to the ball to throw out Alejandro Kirk #30 of the Toronto Blue Jays at first base in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Prior to the first pitch of today’s doubleheader, the Blue Jays announced their lineup. That lineup marks Valenzuela’s return.

Here is the lineup that the Blue Jays announced:

Starting Pitcher: Max Scherzer.

Let’s play TWO! #BlueJays50,the team announced.

This lineup obviously includes Valenzuela in addition to Myles Straw. The 25-year-old is coming in for Alejandro Kirk, who is coming out. Brett Bateman is missing the game due to injury.

Looking At Brandon Valenzuela

Boston Red Sox v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – AUGUST 11: (L-R) Brandon Valenzuela #59 and Braydon Fisher #63 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate following their MLB game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre on August 11, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Valenzuela and Kirk have been sharing home plate all season. Between injuries and hot/cold play, it hasn’t been that difficult for John Schneider to shuffle the deck once in a while.

Valenzuela was first acquired by the Blue Jays in July 2025.

“OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired C Brandon Valenzuela from the Padres in exchange for INF Will Wagner. Welcome to our Blue Jays family!” the team announced over a year ago.

Valenzuela played 26 games with the Buffalo Bisons after his acquisition last year. In those games, he recorded 19 hits, six doubles, 12 RBIs, and three home runs.

Fast forward to this season, and Valenzuela has 51 hits, nine doubles, two stolen bases, 21 RBIs, and eight home runs in 88 games.

Looking at Alejandro Kirk

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, ON – AUGUST 14: Alejandro Kirk #30 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits an RBI double in the sixth inning during a game against the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Of all the things that have been going wrong lately, Kirk has been one of the things going right.

The 27-year-old has nine hits, six RBIs, and one home run in his last seven games. In those games, Kirk has a .346 batting average and a .433 on-base percentage.

With these two behind the plate for the Blue Jays for the foreseeable future, Toronto will be well taken care of.

Caleb Kerney Caleb covers the NHL, MLB, and Cricket for Heavy.com. He has covered professional hockey since 2022, including bylines at Dobber Prospects, The Hockey Writers, and The Hockey News. More about Caleb Kerney

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Toronto Blue Jays Announce Brandon Valenzuela News Before Big Orioles Game

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