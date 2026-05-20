Boston Red Sox Legendary MLB Pitcher Shares Honest Message to Struggling Blue Jays

Boston Red Sox legendary MLB pitcher Pedro Martinez has recently been taking to X.com to voice his opinions on baseball, and that’s always going to create some drama about what the MLB Hall of Famer has to say about various teams.

Pedro Martinez is so legendary that he doesn’t even hide his career accolades at all, with every one that you can think of in his X account bio. Here they are, in case you forgot: 8X All-Star, 3X CY Young winner, Hall of Fame member, World Series Champion, 5X Emmy Winner. Pedro has been one of the more charismatic players turned analysts since his playing career concluded. Recently, the Red Sox legend shared an honest message to the Toronto Blue Jays, who have struggled to get going this season.

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Pedro Martinez’s Message to Struggling Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays are 21-27, and have been fighting to reach the .500 mark all season.

Pedro Martinez proposes the idea of the Blue Jays maybe adding some players this season. Here is one X post he made, which refers to the Blue Jays:

“Normally both teams that go to the World Series experience a type of hangover from playing so long and not resting, but this team hasn’t been totally healthy and I don’t see it right now. They might have to move in a different direction. Maybe add some players.”

This was Pedro’s post before that World Series hangover message:

“Blue Jays: The team doesn’t look like it has what it takes. I love the team but there’s something missing. It’s not just pitching. They need more.”

Pedro Martinez is just like the rest of us on X, still figuring it out. However, his message could still be correct in both respects. Everyone loves the Blue Jays on paper, but Pedro is right, something might be missing.

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Blue Jays Right Now…

The Toronto Blue Jays are taking on the New York Yankees in a four-game set this week. On Wednesday, the series remains tied 1-1, with New York sending out Cam Schlittler for game three, and the Blue Jays going with Trey Yesavage.

As far as the standings, the Blue Jays sit in third place in the American League East, 12 games back of the Rays, and 8.5 games back of the Yankees for second place.

After the four-game set with the Yankees, Toronto will return home to face the Pirates, and then welcome the Marlins to Roger Centre after that.

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