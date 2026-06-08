Blue Jays Fan Favorite Lands on IL After Return

The Toronto Blue Jays spent the weekend celebrating one of the key contributors from their 2025 World Series run. Just days later, that same pitcher landed on the injured list.

Former Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt, now with the Baltimore Orioles, was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with low back discomfort, according to the club. The move comes less than 48 hours after Bassitt made an emotional return to Rogers Centre, where Toronto honored him with a tribute video during Baltimore’s visit.

The timing creates an unfortunate twist for a pitcher who spent much of the weekend reflecting on what his years in Toronto meant to him.

“This whole place is too emotional for me,” Bassitt told reporters after the tribute, according to Hazel Mae. “This place will always be the most special place for me. My son is Canadian. There are so many different ties.”

For Blue Jays fans, the moment served as a reminder of just how important Bassitt was during his three-year stint with the organization. While he never reached ace status, he provided something every contender desperately needs: reliability.

Bassitt started at least 30 games in all three of his seasons with Toronto and delivered 563 innings during that stretch. His value became even more apparent during the club’s World Series run in 2025 when he shifted into a relief role and posted a remarkable 1.04 ERA across seven postseason appearances.

Orioles Haven’t Seen the Same Version of Bassitt

Baltimore signed Bassitt to a one-year, $18.5 million contract over the winter hoping he could stabilize a rotation dealing with uncertainty.

Instead, the veteran has struggled to find the consistency that made him such a dependable arm in Toronto.

Through 12 starts this season, Bassitt owns a 5.27 ERA across 56.1 innings. More concerning has been a significant drop in strikeout production. After striking out 22.6% of opposing hitters with Toronto last season, that number has fallen to just 14.2% in Baltimore.

His latest start may have offered a clue.

Bassitt exited after only three innings because of lower back tightness, and now the Orioles have officially shut him down to allow the issue to heal.

Why This Matters for Toronto

The injury doesn’t directly impact the Blue Jays, but it does reinforce how difficult it is to replace veteran innings.

Toronto’s front office faced criticism from some fans after allowing Bassitt to leave in free agency. However, the organization ultimately chose financial flexibility and a younger rotation mix over another significant commitment to a pitcher entering his late 30s.

At the same time, Bassitt’s emotional reaction this weekend highlighted the culture Toronto built during its championship season. Players rarely speak so openly about former teams unless those relationships were meaningful.

The Blue Jays honored Bassitt because of what he accomplished in Toronto. The Orioles placed him on the injured list because of what he is battling now.

Both developments happened within the same weekend, creating a stark reminder of how quickly things can change for aging pitchers in today’s game.