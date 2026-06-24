Toronto Blue Jays Lineup Today Has 2 Big Changes For Astros Finale

The Toronto Blue Jays look to close out their series against the Houston Astros with a W. After splitting the first two games, they want to finish things off on the right side of the win column. To achieve this, there is Blue Jays news regarding Jesus Sanchez that should help the home team in this final Blue Jays vs Astros clash.

Walking away from today’s game with another two points will do a lot of good for the Blue Jays. Before the New York Yankees play the Detroit Tigers, the Blue Jays sit 8.5 games back of first in the AL East. However, if they win today’s game while the Yankees lose, they will slowly close the gap between the two teams.

Here is everything that you need to know about the Jesus Sanchez update, in addition to the changes in the lineup, batting order, and the starting pitchers for tonight’s game.

Toronto Blue Jays News: Jesus Sanchez & Brandon Valenzuela Out

The first big piece of Blue Jays news is that Sanchez and Brandon Valenzuela are both out of the lineup. Valenzuela was called for a catcher’s interference infraction in Game 2 of the current Astros vs Blue Jays series.

Additionally, Sanchez was replaced during Tuesday’s game. He finished the contest with one hit and two strikeouts with five at-bats.

Davis Schneider & Alejandro Kirk Come In

Coming in for Sanchez and Valenzuela are Davis Schneider and Alejandro Kirk, respectively. Neither of these moves is all that surprising, considering the circumstances.

Despite Valenzuela’s error in the last game, Kirk is the Blue Jays regular at the catching position. The team is rotating those positions anyway, seemingly regardless of the individual’s performance.

Houston Astros vs Toronto Blue Jays: Starting Pitchers & Lineups

Here are the lineups and starting pitchers for the two organizations heading into today’s series finale.

Toronto Blue Jays Lineup & Starting Pitcher

The Blue Jays’ starting pitcher for June 24th will be Trey Yesavage.

Houston Astros Lineup & Starting Pitcher

Here is the lineup for the Astros for today’s game.

The Astros starting pitcher is Mike Burrows.

Prior to tonight’s contest, the Astros announced a couple of roster moves.

“Effective today, we have recalled LHP Colton Gordon from Triple A Sugarland,” the team revealed. “RHP Logan Vanwey was optioned to Triple A Sugarland following yesterday’s game.”

We will see which team prevails after both teams make changes to their lineups. Today’s game starts at 5:07 PM Mountain time, 7:07 PM Eastern Time. Once this game concludes, the Blue Jays will start their next series against the Texas Rangers tomorrow.

There might be no life-and-death stakes in tonight’s matchup. However, it’s massively important for the Blue Jays to turn things around and keep their losing streak to one game.