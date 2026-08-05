Toronto Blue Jays Manager Drops Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Quote After Astros Loss

The Toronto Blue Jays lost 7-2 to the Houston Astros on Tuesday night at Daikin Park in Houston.

During the game, Guerrero appeared to be in pain.

MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson wrote on X: “Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is bent over in discomfort after running out that groundout. He’s shaking out his legs, but staying in the game. After tonight’s 0-for-3 (1 BB), his OPS is down to .687.”

After the game, Schneider provided an update on Guerrero.

Blue Jays Manager John Schneider Drops Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Quote After Losing to Astros

Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith wrote on X: “John Schneider described Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as “tight (and) tired” while adding that “nothing major” is impacting him. “He’s obviously frustrated and it’s hot in here and we’re playing a lot of games in a row coming up, so we’ll just see how he is tomorrow offensively.””

Guerrero has avoided the injured list all season, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been dealing with discomfort. After being voted as the American League’s starting first baseman for the All-Star Game, Guerrero opted out of participating in the Midsummer Classic due to back discomfort.

He also missed time late last month after exiting a game with hamstring tightness, which may be related to his apparent discomfort in Tuesday’s game.

Guerrero has had an uncharacteristically bad season, slashing just .259/.338/.349 with six home runs and 44 RBI in 108 games. Last year, he hit .292/.381/.467 with 23 home runs and 84 RBI. He performed even better in the postseason, slashing a remarkable .397/.494/.795 with eight home runs and 15 RBI in 18 games.

Houston Astros Beat Toronto Blue Jays 7-2

Houston took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning after Yainer Diaz and Cam Smith hit back-to-back RBI singles.

The Blue Jays tied the game in the fifth inning after Myles Straw hit an RBI triple and scored on a wild pitch from Astros pitcher Hayden Wesneski.

In the bottom of the fifth, Jose Altuve hit an RBI single and Taylor Trammell hit a three-run home run, making the game 6-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, Altuve hit another RBI single to make the game 7-2.

Right-hander Chad Dallas suffered the loss for Toronto. He surrendered six earned runs on seven hits and four walks over three innings.

Braydon Fisher and Mason Fluharty each threw a scoreless inning for the Blue Jays. Brendon Little allowed one run on two hits and a walk.

For the Astros, Wesneski earned the win after allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts over six innings. Left-hander Bennet Sousa threw a scoreless inning, and Enyel De Los Santos threw two scoreless innings.