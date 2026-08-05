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Toronto Blue Jays Manager Drops Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Quote After Astros Loss

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Tampa Bay Rays v Toronto Blue Jays
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TORONTO, ON - JULY 20: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after flying out in the first inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Rogers Centre on July 20, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays lost 7-2 to the Houston Astros on Tuesday night at Daikin Park in Houston.

During the game, Guerrero appeared to be in pain.

MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson wrote on X: “Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is bent over in discomfort after running out that groundout. He’s shaking out his legs, but staying in the game. After tonight’s 0-for-3 (1 BB), his OPS is down to .687.”

After the game, Schneider provided an update on Guerrero.

Blue Jays Manager John Schneider Drops Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Quote After Losing to Astros

St. Louis Cardinals v Toronto Blue Jays

GettyTORONTO, ON – JULY 31: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after hitting a double in the sixth inning during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Rogers Centre on July 31, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith wrote on X: “John Schneider described Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as “tight (and) tired” while adding that “nothing major” is impacting him. “He’s obviously frustrated and it’s hot in here and we’re playing a lot of games in a row coming up, so we’ll just see how he is tomorrow offensively.””

Guerrero has avoided the injured list all season, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been dealing with discomfort. After being voted as the American League’s starting first baseman for the All-Star Game, Guerrero opted out of participating in the Midsummer Classic due to back discomfort.

He also missed time late last month after exiting a game with hamstring tightness, which may be related to his apparent discomfort in Tuesday’s game.

Guerrero has had an uncharacteristically bad season, slashing just .259/.338/.349 with six home runs and 44 RBI in 108 games. Last year, he hit .292/.381/.467 with 23 home runs and 84 RBI. He performed even better in the postseason, slashing a remarkable .397/.494/.795 with eight home runs and 15 RBI in 18 games.

Houston Astros Beat Toronto Blue Jays 7-2

Toronto Blue Jays v Houston Astros

GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 03: Daulton Varsho #18 of the Houston Astros warms up on the field prior to a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Daikin Park on August 03, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Houston took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning after Yainer Diaz and Cam Smith hit back-to-back RBI singles.

The Blue Jays tied the game in the fifth inning after Myles Straw hit an RBI triple and scored on a wild pitch from Astros pitcher Hayden Wesneski.

In the bottom of the fifth, Jose Altuve hit an RBI single and Taylor Trammell hit a three-run home run, making the game 6-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, Altuve hit another RBI single to make the game 7-2.

Right-hander Chad Dallas suffered the loss for Toronto. He surrendered six earned runs on seven hits and four walks over three innings.

Braydon Fisher and Mason Fluharty each threw a scoreless inning for the Blue Jays. Brendon Little allowed one run on two hits and a walk.

For the Astros, Wesneski earned the win after allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts over six innings. Left-hander Bennet Sousa threw a scoreless inning, and Enyel De Los Santos threw two scoreless innings.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays Manager Drops Honest Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Quote After Astros Loss

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