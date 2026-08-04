Toronto Blue Jays Released 7-Year MLB Player During Astros Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently taking on the Houston Astros in a 3-game MLB series.

Toronto won 3-1 on Monday and sits at 53-60 this season. They still have a shot to make the MLB playoffs, but they will need to get on a little bit of a winning streak here shortly if they want to catch the other teams in front of them in the AL Wild Card picture.

Considering the MLB trade deadline has passed, this is the time of year when several roster transactions are taking place with every MLB organization because of the influx of new players in respective organizations.

The Blue Jays are no exception, and on Monday, they released 7-year MLB veteran Eloy Jimenez, who had been playing with their AAA affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons.

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Blue Jays Release Eloy Jimenez

Eloy Jimenez, 29, has played in 12 total games for the Blue Jays this season.

MLB.com wrote (on 8/4): “Buffalo Bisons released DH Eloy Jiménez.”

Over 31 at-bats with the Blue Jays MLB club, Jiménez recorded 9 hits (.290 average) with no XBH and 3 RBI.

The Blue Jays signed Jiménez to a minor-league deal on June 1, and he has bounced between Triple-A and the major-league club for the last two months.

It’s a notable release given Eloy Jiménez’s career, which spans seven MLB seasons with three different clubs.

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Eloy Jimenez’s MLB Career at a Glance

Eloy Jiménez spent the first six seasons of his career with the Chicago White Sox.

He did not play any MLB games in 2025 before landing with the Blue Jays halfway through this season.

Across 546 total games played, Eloy Jiménez has batted .269 with 95 home runs, 301 RBI, and a lifetime OPS+ of 112.

That 112 OPS+ is well above league average, which makes is puzzling why he’s out of a job, but Eloy Jiménez can now sign with any MLB team that will welcome his services.

He debuted in 2019 with the White Sox in 2019, where he hit 31 home runs in 122 games. However, he has not posted a season with more than 18 home runs since, so the power outage led to his strikeout issue becoming more apparent, and given the fact he’s a liability in the field, Jiménez will now be searching for another club.

Eloy Jiménez is still 29, which is the right side of 30, and could provide an organization with some depth down the stretch of the 2026 regular season.

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