Blue Jays Make Trey Yesavage Decision Ahead of Orioles Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to get some rotation help back at a critical point in their playoff push.

Yesavage’s Return Timeline

Trey Yesavage is expected to start Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, according to Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet. The right-hander has been on the injured list since early August with right knee inflammation. He began a rehab assignment earlier this week, throwing 34 pitches in his lone appearance with Triple-A Buffalo. He’s expected to cover just a handful of innings in his return, likely somewhere in the 45-to-50 pitch range. Swingman Spencer Miles is a possible option to share the workload behind him.

Injuries have limited Yesavage to 18 starts this season. A shoulder issue delayed the start of his year. The knee problem cost him another six weeks. When he’s been on the mound, the results have generally been solid. He carries a 3.65 ERA across 93 2/3 innings with a 23.6 percent strikeout rate. Control has remained a persistent issue, though. He’s walking hitters at an 11.9 percent clip this season. That continues a trend from last year, when he posted an 11.3 percent walk rate in the majors and a 10.5 percent mark in the minors despite a strong postseason debut.

Why the Timing Matters for the Blue Jays

The Blue Jays badly need the depth. Toronto sits on the edge of the playoff picture after dropping three of four games this week. The team is currently two and a half games back in the AL Wild Card race heading into the weekend. One more matchup remains against the Texas Rangers, who sit directly ahead of Toronto in the standings.

The rotation has been patched together down the stretch. Toronto has leaned on bullpen games on days Dylan Cease, Jose Soriano and Max Scherzer aren’t starting. Sunday’s plan calls for Spencer Arrighetti in a bulk role. Toronto could also use a left-handed opener to counter Texas left-handed hitters Corey Seager and Brandon Nimmo near the top of the order. Getting even a limited version of Yesavage back Monday gives the Blue Jays another arm to lean on as they try to close the gap in the season’s final stretch.