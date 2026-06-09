Joey Logano Reveals What’s a ‘Big Deal’ in the Logano Household

Joey Logano has won championships, Daytona 500s and some of NASCAR’s biggest races.

But inside the Logano household, another racing icon still holds plenty of star power.

As Pixar celebrated the 20th anniversary of “Cars” on Monday, the Team Penske driver revealed the beloved animated film remains a staple at home with his three children.

“The movie ‘Cars’ is a big deal in our household,” Logano said in a video shared by Pixar. “We have three kids. So I say Ka-chow to that.”

The clip was part of Pixar’s celebration of the movie’s 20th anniversary and featured several NASCAR stars reflecting on the impact of a film that helped introduce a generation of young fans to the sport.

For Logano, however, the moment offered something more personal.

Rather than talking about racing or competition, the three-time Cup Series champion gave fans a glimpse into family life away from the racetrack.

Joey Logano Shares a Glimpse Inside Family Life

NASCAR fans are used to seeing Logano battling for wins on Sundays.

The version of Logano featured in Pixar’s anniversary video was something different.

He was simply a dad talking about a movie his children still love.

That relatability is part of what made his comments stand out among the various tributes.

Two decades after Lightning McQueen first appeared on movie screens, “Cars” continues to connect generations of racing fans. Parents who grew up watching the movie are now introducing it to their own children, and Logano’s comments suggested his family is no exception.

The Team Penske driver even delivered the franchise’s most recognizable catchphrase with a smile.

“So I say Ka-chow to that.”

The quote quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from Pixar’s anniversary video, especially among NASCAR fans who grew up with the film and now find themselves sharing it with their own families.

NASCAR Stars Help Celebrate 20 Years of ‘Cars’

Logano wasn’t the only NASCAR driver featured in the video.

Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez also appeared as Pixar celebrated one of the most successful racing movies ever made.

Elliott perhaps summed up what many fans were thinking when he admitted just how quickly the years have passed.

“I can’t believe it’s been 20 years of ‘Cars,'” Elliott said.

The anniversary video generated immediate engagement across social media.

NASCAR’s official account responded to Pixar’s post by writing:

“KA-CHOW ALWAYS! Happy 20th Anniversary, Cars!”

Disney Family also joined the celebration, commenting:

“KA-CHOW from some of our @nascar favs!”

Meanwhile, NASCAR fans flooded the comments section with their own memories and reactions.

Fans Say ‘Cars’ Still Holds Up 20 Years Later

Many fans were stunned to realize the movie has already reached its 20th anniversary.

“There is no way its been 20 years,” one commenter wrote.

Others praised the film’s lasting impact.

“Best animated racing movie of all time,” another fan commented.

One viewer wrote, “The movie that set my 4 wheeled love in motion. Happy 20th Cars!”

Another asked the question many longtime fans continue to wonder:

“Where is Cars 4????? kachow.”

Several viewers also enjoyed seeing NASCAR drivers participate in the celebration, with one fan joking, “Wow, it’s Bubba Wheelhouse, Danny Swervez, and Chase Racelott from Cars 3 as humans!”

The anniversary campaign comes as Pixar prepares to bring “Cars” back to theaters later this year as part of its 20th anniversary celebration.

For many fans, the movie remains as popular today as it was in 2006.

And judging by Logano’s comments, Lightning McQueen is still crossing the finish line in households across America.

Ka-chow, indeed.