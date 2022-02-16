RFK Racing Secures New Partner for 2022

RFK Racing has just added another partner ahead of the season-opening Daytona 500. The NASCAR Cup Series team has announced that Maui Jim will be the official sunglasses partner during the 2022 season.

The Cup Series team announced the news on February 16 with a press release. RFK Racing noted that Maui Jim will provide eyewear to personnel at the shop and at the race track during the 2022 season. Brad Keselowski will also represent the brand as he kicks off his inaugural season as the team’s co-owner.

“Maui Jim is excited to welcome RFK Racing into our ‘Ohana and to help provide eye protection to everyone on the team, both on and off the track,” said Jay Black, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Maui Jim, in a statement. “Eliminating glare while driving allows for greater visibility and safety, so we’re pleased to work with RFK and equip their team with Maui Jim’s polarized sunglasses.”

The partnership will begin with the season-opening Daytona 500 on February 20. FOX will provide coverage as Keselowski kicks off his first season as the driver of the No. 6 Ford Mustang.

NASCAR Drivers Keep Securing Sunglasses Partnerships

The partnership between Maui Jim and RFK Racing is only the latest sunglasses deal in the sport of NASCAR. Keselowski joins Denny Hamlin and ARCA’s Toni Breidinger as drivers with similar endorsement deals.

The driver of the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry TRD joined forces with Shady Rays ahead of the 2021 playoffs. The eyewear brand announced on August 18 that this deal was for multiple seasons. Hamlin joined fellow Cup Series driver Aric Almirola as part of the Shady Rays family while adding another partner to his extensive list that also includes FedEx, the Jordan Brand, and Domino’s Pizza.

Breidinger, for comparison, joined the Pit Viper Sunglasses family ahead of her first full-time season in the ARCA Menards Series. She will represent the unique sunglasses brand while driving the No. 25 Toyota for Venturini Motorsports and pursuing championship points.

RFK Racing Keeps Providing Big Updates for 2022

The season begins on February 20, but RFK Racing continues to make significant moves. The team has added or reunited with several partners ahead of the first points-paying event.

Both the No. 6 and the No. 17 Ford Mustangs will feature primary schemes for key partners in Fastenal, Violet Defense, Wyndham Rewards, and Castrol Motor Oil during the 2022 Cup Series season. Some of these schemes will match, but the drivers will also have some unique looks.

One example is the Kohler Generators scheme that Keselowski will debut during the Daytona 500. He will battle for a solid spot on the starting grid before taking on the Crown Jewel race. The Gen 7 era is largely a mystery considering that the drivers haven’t faced off for points in the new cars, but Keselowski has confidence that he and Buescher can make some noise in 2022.

“The thing about this sport here is it’s hard to compare week to week because the tracks change,” Keselowski told Heavy during NASCAR Media Day. “And you know what works one week doesn’t necessarily work the next week. But once you get about a quarter, maybe even a third of the way of the season, you start getting a good feel for that.

“So obviously, one race is not a good data point. But I feel like we had a really good test at Charlotte that made me confident that we can start the season out and be immediately competitive.”

