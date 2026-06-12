Samantha Busch Thanks First Responders Who Helped Kyle Busch and Her Family

In the weeks since NASCAR lost one of its most iconic drivers, Samantha Busch has largely focused on honoring her husband’s legacy and supporting their children through an unimaginable loss.

This week, she took time to personally thank the people who were there when her family needed help most.

Samantha visited first responders in Lincoln County, North Carolina, delivering snacks and spending time with the officers who assisted Kyle Busch and supported the Busch family during the difficult days surrounding the NASCAR champion’s medical emergency and death.

Photos shared by Denver District officers showed Samantha posing alongside law enforcement personnel while presenting a basket filled with snacks and treats.

The visit quickly resonated with NASCAR fans, many of whom have continued rallying around the Busch family since Kyle’s death on May 21 at age 41.

Samantha Busch personally thanked officers for their support

The visit was highlighted in a social media post from Sheriff Bill Beam, who thanked Samantha for stopping by and recognized the meaning behind the gesture.

“Thank you Samantha Busch,” the post read.

“Mrs. Busch came by to thank the Officers of Denver District for all the assistance and care for her family during their difficult time of losing NASCAR great Kyle Busch.”

While the post was brief, it offered a glimpse into the support network that surrounded the Busch family during one of the most painful moments in their lives.

Since Kyle’s passing, tributes have poured in from across the NASCAR community, with drivers, teams, track officials and fans sharing memories of the two-time Cup Series champion and NASCAR’s all-time winningest national series driver.

Samantha has remained active on social media throughout the grieving process, often sharing messages about Kyle’s impact on their family and the racing world.

NASCAR community continues supporting the Busch family

The first responders visit comes just days after another emotional milestone for the Busch family.

Earlier this week, 11-year-old Brexton Busch returned to competition for the first time since his father’s death. His return to the track drew an outpouring of support from fans and fellow racers, many of whom have followed the family’s journey closely over the past several weeks.

Samantha later reflected on seeing her son back behind the wheel, sharing an emotional message about Kyle’s legacy and the traits she continues to see in Brexton.

“Watching Brexton back at the track is both heartbreaking and beautiful all at once,” she wrote.

“Because there are moments when I catch a glimpse of Kyle in him, the same determination, the same passion, the same spark, and for a second it feels like a piece of him is still right here with us.”

She added: “These moments are incredibly hard, but they also remind me that Kyle’s story isn’t over.”

The visit to Denver District officers carried a similar message.

While the NASCAR world continues mourning the loss of one of its greatest competitors, Samantha’s gesture served as a reminder that many people helped carry the Busch family through its darkest days. This week, she made sure those first responders knew their support had not been forgotten.