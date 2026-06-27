Ty Gibbs Breaks Through With Sonoma Pole, Carson Hocevar Joins Front Row

Ty Gibbs finally has something to show for the speed Joe Gibbs Racing has flashed throughout much of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The driver of the No. 54 Toyota earned his first pole position of the year Saturday at Sonoma Raceway, edging Carson Hocevar by just 0.024 seconds in a tightly contested qualifying session.

Gibbs turned a lap of 74.830 seconds (95.737 mph) to claim the top starting spot for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350. Hocevar will start alongside him after posting a lap of 74.854 seconds (95.706 mph) in the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet.

Kyle Larson qualified third, while Michael McDowell and Ross Chastain rounded out the top five.

The pole is another encouraging sign for Gibbs, who has shown flashes of speed throughout the season but had yet to convert it into a No. 1 starting spot until Sonoma.

Top Five Qualifiers at Sonoma

The five fastest drivers in qualifying were:

Ty Gibbs (Joe Gibbs Racing) — 74.830 seconds (95.737 mph) Carson Hocevar (Spire Motorsports) — +0.024 Kyle Larson (Hendrick Motorsports) — +0.042 Michael McDowell (Spire Motorsports) — +0.046 Ross Chastain (Trackhouse Racing) — +0.085

Spire Motorsports was one of qualifying’s biggest winners, placing both Hocevar and McDowell inside the first two rows for Sunday’s race.

Sunday Is Shaping Up to Be an Intriguing Race

The front of the field features several compelling storylines.

Gibbs and Hocevar will share the front row, while Larson and McDowell make up Row 2. Trackhouse Racing teammates Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen will line up together on Row 3.

Meanwhile, points leader Tyler Reddick will start 11th, leaving him with work to do on one of the Cup Series’ most technical road courses.

Track position has historically been valuable at Sonoma, making Saturday’s qualifying session one of the most important of the weekend. Gibbs will now have the advantage of leading the field to green as he looks to convert his first pole of the season into a breakthrough victory.