NASCAR Sonoma Entry List Shake-Up: Three Drivers Out After Last Weekend’s Historic Race

NASCAR’s first-ever Cup Series weekend at Naval Base Coronado brought several extra entries to the field, but as the series heads north to Sonoma Raceway, the entry list has returned to a more familiar look.

Three notable drivers who competed in last Sunday’s race are no longer entered for the Toyota/Save Mart 350. Each appearance was planned as a one-off, but their absence still represents one of the biggest changes fans will notice when comparing the two weekends.

Corey Heim Returns to His Full-Time Truck Series Role

Fresh off the biggest victory of his career, Corey Heim is no longer part of the Cup Series field at Sonoma.

Heim stunned the NASCAR world by driving the No. 67 Toyota to Victory Lane in Coronado, becoming one of the breakout stories of the season. His appearance, however, was always scheduled as part of a limited Cup Series program with 23XI Racing rather than a full-time campaign.

With Sonoma not included on that schedule, Heim returns to focusing on his Craftsman Truck Series title pursuit while awaiting his next Cup opportunity later this season.

His victory ensured that his Coronado appearance will be remembered as far more than simply another one-off start.

Kevin Magnussen’s PROJECT91 Opportunity Comes to an End

Kevin Magnussen also exits the Cup Series entry list after making his NASCAR debut with Trackhouse Racing’s PROJECT91 program.

The former Formula 1 driver tackled one of the most unique events in NASCAR history at Coronado, bringing another internationally recognized name to the grid. While Magnussen showed flashes of speed throughout the weekend, his appearance was planned strictly as a single-race effort.

With Sonoma returning to a traditional road-course event, Trackhouse is back to its regular lineup and the No. 91 Chevrolet is absent from the entry list.

Whether Magnussen receives another NASCAR opportunity remains one of the more intriguing questions following his debut.

Jimmie Johnson Returns to His Part-Time Schedule

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson is also not entered this weekend after driving the No. 84 Toyota at Coronado.

Johnson’s appearance fit naturally with the inaugural San Diego event, giving the NASCAR Hall of Famer another opportunity to compete while continuing his limited Cup schedule with Legacy Motor Club.

As expected, Legacy returns to its two full-time entries at Sonoma, leaving Johnson off the weekend’s roster.

Although Johnson has indicated he plans to continue making select Cup starts, Sonoma was never part of that schedule.

Sonoma’s Entry List Returns to Normal

Unlike Coronado, which featured several special entries and one-off appearances tied to NASCAR’s historic first race at Naval Base Coronado, Sonoma’s field looks much more like a traditional Cup Series weekend.

The departure of Heim, Magnussen and Johnson brings the entry list back to its usual size and leaves the focus squarely on the championship regulars as NASCAR begins another critical road-course weekend.

While fans won’t see those three drivers on Sunday’s starting grid, each provided memorable moments in Coronado, particularly Heim, whose breakthrough victory instantly became one of the defining stories of the 2026 season.