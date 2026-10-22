Atlanta Hawks Star Nickeil Alexander-Walker Sends Early-Season Message in Win Over Magic

The Atlanta Hawks kicked off the 2026-27 season on Wednesday night against the Orlando Magic on the road. Coming off a first-round playoff exit last spring to the eventual NBA champion New York Knicks in six games, the Hawks are hoping to take another step this season.

Atlanta got the season off on the right foot. Nickeil Alexander-Walker delivered another strong performance against a division rival.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker Leads Atlanta Hawks To Season-Opening Win

Alexander-Walker scored a team-high 31 points with four rebounds and three assists as the Hawks edged the Magic, 132-152, in Central Florida. How good was Alexander-Walker? He was 5-for-8 from behind the arc and 8-for-15 overall.

Atlanta coach Quinn Snyder needed all 31 points from Alexander-Walker as the Hawks were in foul trouble most of the game. With the game back-and-forth late in the game, Alexander-Walker hit a pair of 3-pointers to seal the win. It was Atlanta’s fifth straight win dating back to last season. The Hawks swept the season series, winning all four matchups.

Alexander-Walker was named the NBA Most Improved Player last season. Some questions whether or not he could begin the season the way he did. Those questions were quickly answered in Orlando for one night.

Alexander-Walker, who played at Virginia Tech, was one of six players in double figures. Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson (14 rebounds) each had 20 points, while CJ McCollum had 19 points, Aaron Wiggins had 16, and Jock Landale had 10. Alexander-Walker was also 10-for-13 from the foul line as well.

Paolo Banchero dropped a game-high 35 points with seven rebounds and 10 assists for Orlando. However, Alexander-Walker proved to be tough to defend. The Magic had no answers for him, especially late in the game with two huge 3-pointers.

Atlanta Hawks Can Be a Threat in the Eastern Conference

Atlanta is looking to prove last season wasn’t a fluke. They held a 2-1 series lead on the Knicks before New York won the final three games of the series. Alexander-Walker is looking for himself and his team to improve in a loaded Eastern Conference, he said on Monday before the season-opener.

“The thing is trying to improve,” Alexander-Walker said, per Ken Sugiura of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “For me, I see it as a service. I’ve been blessed to play this game, and I’ve been blessed to create a life for my family and myself, and this city has given me the opportunity to do so.

“The organization has given me the opportunity to do so, so I feel like it’s my personal life’s mission to do as best I can while I’m here and to win games, to grow, to be a better player. Like, all of the above.”

The East is loaded with contenders. Not only are the Knicks loaded, but so are the Philadelphia 76ers after adding Jaylen Brown and LeBron James. The Boston Celtics are also good, while the Hawks are in the next tier with the Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors. An improved Alexander-Walker would go a long way toward the Hawks joining the top teams in the East in 2026-27 come playoff time.