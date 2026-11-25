The Atlanta Hawks could have more than young talent and draft capital working in their favor if Anthony Davis becomes available.

They also have a recent trading history with the Washington Wizards.

Atlanta is among three teams to watch in a potential Davis trade, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line. The Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors are the other teams mentioned in his latest report.

However, Washington has not made Davis available, and the 10-time All-Star isn’t requesting a trade.

If that changes before the Feb. 11 deadline, the Hawks could present an intriguing case built around their young core, defensive identity and familiarity with Washington’s front office.

Hawks Have Recent Trade History With Wizards

Atlanta and Washington completed one of the year’s biggest trades in January.

The Hawks sent four-time All-Star Trae Young to the Wizards in exchange for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, ending Young’s seven-plus-year tenure as Atlanta’s franchise cornerstone.

The deal, finalized Jan. 9, involved no draft picks.

It also demonstrated that the two Southeast Division rivals were willing to negotiate a significant transaction involving a franchise player.

Washington’s front office includes Travis Schlenk, the former Hawks president of basketball operations who helped bring Young to Atlanta during the 2018 NBA draft.

His familiarity with the organization provides another connection between the franchises.

Of course, completing one trade doesn’t guarantee another.

But the recent negotiations establish a working relationship that could become relevant if Washington decides to entertain offers for Davis.

Hawks Could Offer Anthony Davis Intriguing Defensive Fit

Atlanta also has a basketball argument for pursuing the former NBA champion.

Jalen Johnson has developed into the Hawks’ centerpiece after earning his first All-Star and All-NBA selections last season.

The versatile forward averaged 22.5 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.9 assists in 2025-26.

Pairing Johnson with Davis could give Atlanta a formidable frontcourt capable of creating mismatches on both ends.

The Hawks also feature several established perimeter defenders.

Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Luguentz Dort could help limit opposing guards’ penetration, allowing Davis to concentrate on protecting the rim.

Onyeka Okongwu provides additional versatility inside.

Atlanta also possesses valuable draft assets that could help construct a competitive offer for Davis.

Among them is a top-four-protected 2027 first-round pick tied to the Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans. The Hawks are entitled to the less favorable of the two selections, provided it falls outside the protected range.

That asset gives Atlanta additional flexibility despite owing its own 2027 first-round pick to San Antonio.

Combined with their young talent and recent trading history with Washington, the Hawks could present a compelling package if the Wizards eventually make Davis available.

Wizards Not Ready to Entertain Davis Trade

Washington remains the biggest obstacle to a potential blockbuster.

Fischer reported that several NBA salary-cap strategists expect the Wizards to eventually consider moving Davis because of their financial commitments.

Washington committed nearly $215 million to Young through 2029-30, assuming he exercises his player option.

Davis also holds a $62.7 million player option for 2027-28.

However, Fischer reported that the Wizards have no immediate plans to trade Davis.

The veteran recently earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors after helping Washington win three consecutive games.

He also isn’t pushing for a departure.

For Atlanta, that leaves an intriguing possibility rather than an active pursuit.

The Hawks have a promising young foundation, valuable assets and a recent history of negotiating with Washington.

Whether those advantages ever matter depends on one decision the Wizards haven’t made: putting Davis on the market.