Boston Celtics Acquire Rights to Former Lakers Center in Surprise Trade

With the 2026-27 NBA season fast approaching, several teams have been making under-the-radar moves at the developmental level, including the Boston Celtics.

According to the G League Transactions Portal, the Celtics’ affiliate in Maine traded the returning player rights to Kendall Brown to the Austin Spurs on October 15.

Brown recently signed an Exhibit-10 contract with San Antonio, paving the way for a move to its G League affiliate in Austin.

In exchange, Maine acquired the returning player rights to Osayi Osifo, Donovan Williams, and Christian Koloko. Reports have not indicated whether the deal involved any additional draft compensation.

Boston Celtics Acquire Rights to Three Players in G League Trade

It is important to note that the Celtics have only acquired the returning player rights to Osifo, Williams, and Koloko.

The transaction does not guarantee that any of the three will play for Maine this season, but it gives the organization control of their G League rights should they return to the league.

Osifo has signed with Cedevita Olimpija in Slovenia for the upcoming season, while Williams has joined Al Riyadi of the Lebanese Basketball League.

Koloko’s future, meanwhile, remains uncertain.

The 6-foot-11 Cameroonian center, who has 122 NBA appearances to his name, recently became a free agent after the New Orleans Pelicans waived him.

Several EuroLeague teams, including Panathinaikos and Crvena Zvezda, have reportedly expressed interest in the 26-year-old, raising the possibility of his first move overseas.

Although none of the three players is guaranteed to feature for Maine this season, the Celtics have positioned themselves to benefit should they return to the G League mid-season.

The moves give the organization additional flexibility and potential reinforcements as it continues building its developmental roster.

Christian Koloko and Donovan Williams Could Provide Valuable Reinforcements

Of the three players acquired, Williams and Koloko offer particularly intriguing potential additions to Maine’s roster.

Williams averaged 18.5 points per game for the Westchester Knicks in the G League last season, demonstrating his ability to contribute offensively.

Koloko, meanwhile, brings considerable experience across both the NBA and G League and could provide a valuable boost to Maine’s frontcourt.

Across five G League appearances with the Austin Spurs and South Bay Lakers last season, the former second-round pick averaged 7.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks while shooting an efficient 57.7% from the field.

However, Koloko spent more time at the NBA level, featuring for the Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Atlanta Hawks.

He made 27 regular-season appearances in 2025-26, averaging 2.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and just under one block in 13.2 minutes per game.

In a separate transaction on October 15, Maine traded the returning player rights to Aaron Scott to the Long Island Nets in exchange for the rights to D’andre Davis.

The moves come as the Celtics continue preparing for the upcoming G League campaign, with the organization also maintaining continuity on the sidelines.

On October 1, Maine confirmed that Phil Pressey would return for his second season as head coach.

Pressey guided the team to a 27-23 overall record during his first year in charge, helping Maine reach the G League playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.