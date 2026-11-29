Some among Boston Celtics Nation have taken exception to the team claiming that big man Mitchell Robinson is dealing with an illness.

Robinson, 28, has not played since the Celtics’ 101-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Nov. 18. Recently, head coach Joe Mazzulla revealed that Robinson has been sidelined due to coronavirus. This comes at a time when Robinson has been playing well and has been questioned by some for his lackluster conditioning.

Meanwhile, the Celtics have struggled over the last six games, winning just one game, which was a road victory over the Washington Wizards. The team’s recent shortcomings have only added to fans’ frustrations with Robinson.

Celtics Trying to Cover Up Robinson’s Conditioning Concerns?

There has been plenty of discourse about Robinson in the little over a month since he made his Celtics debut, and much of it has been negative. The concerns with Robinson are a combination of his poor play on the court and questions about his conditioning. According to Fansided’s Matt John, the Celtics may have been holding the veteran center out of games not because of an illness, but because of frustrations over his weight and conditioning.

“The real conundrum is trading Robinson,” John wrote for Fansided’s Hardwood Houdini. “Robinson has been downright terrible to the point that his so-called illness seems much more like Boston putting him on the shelf until he gets in shape. However, if they are serious about contending and would trade Robinson, they need frontcourt insurance.”

Robinson has never been accused of being a fitness freak, but he has appeared a few steps slower on the court this season. In his defense, Robinson suffered a significant hand injury late in last spring’s postseason after he revealed his struggles with mental health. Both could be playing a role in Robinson’s slip in production, not to mention he is trying to find his footing in a new system with new teammates.

Questions About Robinson Have Already Sparked Trade Rumors

One thing is for sure: it doesn’t take many games of struggle for a player’s name to be tossed into the raging fire that is the NBA trade rumor mill.

There is no indication that the Celtics are considering trading Robinson or are even willing to listen to incoming trade interest, but rampant rumors have made it seem like Boston would deal Robinson immediately if the opportunity to acquire an upgrade presented itself.

The Celtics are far from perfect and have areas they need to address, and perhaps only a trade is the right answer. But the Celtics made an investment in the season — and quite a large one at that — when they signed Robinson to a $47 million contract. The hope was (is) that Robinson could deliver the kind of impact he had as a reserve for the New York Knicks last season.

Robinson is not even trade eligible until the middle of next month, though that doesn’t remotely mean that Boston can’t start to consider trading him soon. For now, rumors of a Robinson trade are merely speculation and nothing more.

As for his conditioning, those concerns appear to be valid … and something fans — and probably even the Celtics organization — won’t have much patience with.