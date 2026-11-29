Suddenly, many are left asking what has gone wrong with the Boston Celtics, who went from winning 11 of their first 13 games of the season to one of the worst two-week stretches in Joe Mazzulla’s tenure as head coach.

The Celtics will be viewed by most as a team with a “chance” to contend for a title every year as long as Jayson Tatum is on the court. But Boston is going through a bit of a test in its first year without Jaylen Brown as Tatum’s sidekick. So far, the results have been … mixed. Maybe even a little spotty.

When the Celtics were rolling, no one was speculating about a trade. Now that the team has lost five of its last six games and has often appeared lost down the stretch of games, some are pushing for a move.

Should the Celtics Take a Chance on This Vet?

One name who has constantly made the rounds in NBA trade rumors over recent years is high-flying Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine. With the Kings (again) appearing to go nowhere, it only feels right that LaVine is let loose and finally given the opportunity to showcase his abilities on a contender. Should the Celtics come calling? Perhaps yes is the only answer, according to Fansided’s Matt John.

“However, he is pretty efficient at bucket-getting, without question,” John wrote for Fansided’s Hardwood Houdini. “He has proven to be an elite three-level scorer at his peak. His defense is and always has been a question mark, but he is a guy opponents are scared of when he’s got it going. There’s a fair argument that with the Celtics, a smaller role as their third option could be the perfect role for him at this stage of his career. It’s clear that he’s not the guy on a team trying to win, but on a team playing next to Jayson Tatum and Paul George, LaVine may get the most wide-open shots he’s ever seen.”

LaVine has been around for a while, but he is only 31 and very much in his prime. The Celtics certainly don’t lack scoring — well, at least when Tatum and Paul George are on the court — but perhaps could use a ball-handler like LaVine to add even more offensive firepower. Plus, George hasn’t proven to be the most durable star. In games the nine-time All-Star is off the floor, perhaps LaVine could step into a bigger role and help Boston win more regular season games.

Is LaVine Fit for Boston?

While LaVine, a two-time All-Star, won’t add much defensively, Boston possesses capable perimeter defenders in George, Tatum and Derrick White. What LaVine can be is an even better scorer with the Celtics.

“Boston has taken players whose primary skill has been their ability to score and used it to their advantage,” John wrote. ” … At the moment, Boston’s offense is struggling because their shots aren’t falling and they are turning the ball over a bit. That can be cleaned up, but it’d be nice to have an ace in the hole.”

This season, LaVine is averaging 20.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game for the lowly Kings, who are headed toward missing the postseason for the fourth season in a row.

LaVine is in his prime and not getting any younger. If he wants to make the most of what should be the height of his career, perhaps it is in his best interest to seek relocation.

Before the season, it was widely reported that the Kings don’t hold any intention to buyout LaVine’s expiring $49 million deal. Could that change in a few months? Could a team take a chance on LaVine before the trade deadline?

LaVine may be a fun name to monitor over the coming months.