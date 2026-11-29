The Boston Celtics are preparing for tip-off at Frost Bank Center ahead of an important cross-conference matchup with the defending Western Conference champion San Antonio Spurs.

While the Spurs enter the game as arguably the best team in the NBA and the top seed in the West, the Celtics have lost five of their last six games, falling to the fourth seed in the conference. Boston has had a rough couple of weeks since starting the season with a red-hot 11-2 record.

Celtics Will Be Without Key Reserve Again

With less than an hour to go before the Celtics and Spurs play basketball, Boston has announced that reserve star big man Mitchell Robinson will be sidelined for Sunday’s game with an illness. Head coach Joe Mazzulla recently revealed that Robinson, 28, has been fighting the coronavirus.

Robinson will miss his fifth game in a row amid questions about his play on the court and his physical conditioning. The veteran center, who played a pivotal role in helping the New York Knicks secure their first NBA championship in 53 years last spring, has not lived up to the billing of $47 million player.

The Celtics signed Robinson in July, giving the team what most believed was the deepest frontcourt rotation in the NBA. But Robinson has performed well below his standards this season, averaging just 5.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 0.8 blocks in 17.6 minutes per game while shooting 65.3 percent from the field and a lowly 36.4 percent from the free-throw line.

Robinson last played in the Celtics’ 101-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Nov. 18. In Robinson’s absence, big man Neemias Queta has more than stepped up, as last year’s candidate for the Most Improved Player of the Year award continues to flourish in his role.

The Celtics, amid a stretch of frustrating 3-point shooting, offensive struggles and poor play in the clutch, look to rebound against the Spurs following Friday’s loss to the surging Atlanta Hawks.