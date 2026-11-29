The Boston Celtics barely needed a full quarter to overwhelm the Dallas Mavericks in their first meeting this season. Their second encounter could present a different challenge.

Kyrie Irving is expected to return Monday when Dallas hosts Boston, setting up a reunion with the franchise where his once-promising tenure ended under difficult circumstances.

Irving was not listed on the Mavericks’ injury report released Sunday at 5:45 p.m. ET, a significant development after he missed Friday’s victory over the Phoenix Suns.

Dallas coach Dusty May also expressed optimism about the veteran guard’s availability.

According to Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News, May said Sunday that he expects Irving to play against Boston.

The update comes two weeks after Irving missed the teams’ first matchup because of left knee injury management.

This time, the Celtics could face a considerably more dangerous Dallas backcourt.

Kyrie Irving Expected to Return Against Former Celtics Team

Boston dominated the Mavericks on Nov. 15 at TD Garden, cruising to a 131-94 victory.

The Celtics outscored Dallas 42-9 in the opening quarter, setting a franchise record for their largest lead after the first period.

Jayson Tatum finished with 32 points in just 30 minutes, helping Boston secure its sixth consecutive victory.

Irving watched from the sidelines.

The nine-time All-Star was held out as Dallas continued managing his surgically repaired left knee.

He suffered a torn ACL in March 2025 and returned to NBA action this season following a lengthy recovery.

The Mavericks have since monitored his workload carefully.

Irving also missed Friday’s 113-109 comeback victory over Phoenix, but Sunday’s injury report offered encouraging news.

His absence from the list suggests Dallas anticipates having him available Monday, although final confirmation will come closer to tipoff.

For Boston, that changes the matchup considerably.

Irving remains an elite ballhandler and difficult one-on-one scorer. His presence provides Dallas with another offensive creator alongside Cooper Flagg.

Boston Faces Different Challenge in Dallas With Kyrie Irving

Irving’s history with Boston adds another dimension to Monday’s game.

The Celtics acquired him from Cleveland in 2017, hoping he would become the centerpiece of their championship pursuit.

Instead, his two seasons in Boston produced mixed results, injuries and growing questions about his leadership.

Irving left for Brooklyn in 2019, beginning a complicated relationship with Celtics fans that has continued throughout his career.

However, Monday’s matchup is about more than that history.

Dallas has developed into a dangerous opponent behind Flagg, whose emergence has helped reshape the franchise’s future.

The young forward scored 34 points, grabbed seven rebounds and handed out eight assists against Phoenix on Friday.

Adding Irving to that equation gives the Mavericks another option when Boston’s defense takes away their preferred actions.

Dallas still has injury concerns.

Daniel Gafford is questionable with a right shoulder stinger, while Dereck Lively II remains sidelined following foot surgery.

Boston, meanwhile, enters the rematch knowing how thoroughly it controlled the previous meeting.

But the Celtics shouldn’t expect another comfortable evening.

With Irving potentially back in the lineup, Dallas has a chance to present the challenge Boston never faced two weeks ago.