NBA Trade Rumors: Big Board Update & What’s Next After Giannis Antetokounmpo

The long NBA trade rumor mill nightmare is over. The Milwaukee Bucks late Monday night finally agreed to send off Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat, who fended off a late-charging offer from the Boston Celtics built around Jaylen Brown. The final return package saw Bobby Portis go out to Miami with Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis coming to Milwaukee.

Additionally, the Bucks get the 13th pick in Tuesday’s draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap.

Once the deal was announced, the big question was plain: Now what? Because making that trade will mean that front offices in Boston, Miami and Milwaukee now have work to do.

The Celtics will need to ensure that Brown is not offended for being dragged through the NBA rumor for the umpteenth time in his Boston career–Jimmy Butler, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo were all failed Celtics pursuits from past years. It may be too late. Execs around the league project that Brown and the Celtics will likely need to part. If that’s the case, finding a win-now package for Brown would be a priority. But perhaps the relationship can again be mended.

The Bucks will continue to seek out young targets and ways to perhaps widen the framework of the trade before the draft on Tuesday. Tyler Herro is a Wisconsin native, but if the Bucks could move him on, they could continue to get younger.

The Heat will await Andrew Wiggins’ decision on his $30 million contract option. The preference is for Wiggins to opt out, then re-sign on a smaller deal spread over two years. The Heat will also try to re-sign Norman Powell and, with limited remaining assets, try to put together a credible roster.

More From the NBA Trade Rumor Mill

There was, of course, another deal on Monday, too. The Nets sent Nic Claxton to Chicago in a three-team trade with the Timberwolves that brought Julius Randle to Brooklyn and created enough space for the Timberwolves to sign Ayo Dosunmu to a new contract. The Nets added the No. 28 pick on Tuesday, and sent the Wolves No. 33 in the second round.

Some have wondered why the Lakers did not make a pitch to absorb Claxton into their cap space. The reason: They want a bigger upgrade at the center spot. Claxton has slipped defensively in recent years (perhaps a by-product of playing for the Nets) and the Lakers want an impact player on both ends, with Daniel Gafford of the Mavs among the targets. Trading for Claxton would have limited their other options, and they still don’t know what will happen with Deandre Ayton.

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… The Thunder started things by trading away Aaron Wiggins to the Hawks on Sunday night, and are still open for business on other contracts they’d like to move off. S harpshooter Isaiah Joe is very much available. Joe has $11.3 million on his deal this year and a team option at the same number next year.

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is very much available. Joe has $11.3 million on his deal this year and a team option at the same number next year. … The Wizards will be a team to watch, not only for what they do with the No. 1 overall pick but for how and whether their stance on Anthony Davis will change. The plan remains–and Washington has been making this clear–to have Davis stay in Washington, play early next season, then get him on the trade market once he shows he is healthy.But if a team is willing to give up a first-round pick for Davis? “There is always a price,” one executive said. “They know AD does not want to be there, so if you can move him now for the price you would get next February (at the trade deadline), then you’d do it now.”

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NBA Trade Rumors: Stars First



Now, on to the trade Big Board with you-know-who coming in first …

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks. (Remaining contract: two years, $120 million.) TRADED to MIAMI HEAT. The deal is done, and Antetokounmpo is off to Miami. Bobby Portis also is going to Miami. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Bucks get the 13th pick in the draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics. (Remaining contract: three years, $183 million.) Can the Celtics mend fences after Brown was nearly shipped to the Bucks for Antetokounmpo? Should they? Brown seems to want to be a 1A on a team, so the time might have come for him to go elsewhere. Boston will be barraged with offers after an MVP-caliber year.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $50 million.) The Warriors are said to be beginning their push for a Leonard trade but there has been little discussion about moving him around the league. Leonard is a favorite of owner Steve Ballmer, and the two have held firm during the Aspiration scandal. That might be enough to keep him in place, but plenty of teams are hoping he hits the market.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $160 million.) Trading Murray makes sense–it could create some room for the Nuggets to retool the supporting cast around Nikola Jokic. But stars are hard to find, which is why Denver probably will choose to make more cosmetic changes elsewhere, perhaps dealing Aaron Gordon and/or Cam Johnson.

Kevin Durant, Rockets. (Remaining contract: two years, $90 million, player option.) Still one of the league’s best pure scorers, but Durant is also a headache few teams want to employ. Maybe a Warriors reunion?

Trade Targets at 25 or Younger

It’s hard to bring in a young star–or even a young potential star–on the trade market. But there could be some wrangling for these guys, the 25-and-under crowd.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) The Pelicans are listening. But one exec says it will take a Desmond Bane-style offer (four picks and a player) to pry him from New Orleans. Indeed, the Pels are not looking for a slow rebuild, so if he is traded, the bet is it would come before this year’s draft, as New Orleans would want to add a pick from this year’s group, as well as future picks.

Isaiah Stewart, Pistons. (Remaining contract: two years, $30 million, including team option.) The Pistons had hoped that Stewart’s overall game would develop with time, but he has plateaued as a tough-minded enforcer-type who gets 20-ish minutes a game on a good team–but was unplayable in the postseason. The contract is friendly, though. . (Remaining contract: two years, $30 million, including team option.) The Pistons had hoped that Stewart’s overall game would develop with time, but he has plateaued as a tough-minded enforcer-type who gets 20-ish minutes a game on a good team–but was unplayable in the postseason. The contract is friendly, though.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: four years, $223 million.) Again, the Cavs say they’re running it back with the core. But something has got to give, and Mobley has trade value and is overpaid.

Franz Wagner, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $184 million.) The Magic fired their coach and will see how things play out before they trade away their stars. Paolo Banchero could be the potential trade bait, but Wagner’s injury struggles might make Orlando more willing to move on. It’s a longshot to happen this summer, but could come back up at the trade deadline in February.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) Williamson averaged 21.0 points in 62 games, and New Orleans will be tempted to keep him on board because of it–or, just as likely, they’ll be tempted to sell high.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets. (Remaining contract: four years, $150 million.) He is only 23, but the Rockets are already wondering if Sengun is too poor a defensive center to ever put in the middle of a real contender. He is a durable two-time All-Star who averaged 20.4 points and 8.9 rebounds last year, though, so he will have value elsewhere.

NBA Trade Rumors: Struggling Stars on the Market

Injuries and steady decline are NBA realities, but there is usually a chance to swap out underwhelming assets for other underwhelming assets. To wit …

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million.) The Mavericks are saying they like Irving as a veteran mentor but in reality, they need to clear the decks around Cooper Flagg and move on. Even coming off a knee injury, Irving has value around the league. Minnesota might be an ideal fit, but don’t hold your breath on the Lakers pursuing him, despite what you read.

Anthony Davis, Wizards. (Remaining contract: two years, $121 million.) He has yet to play a single game for the Wizards and has played just 71 games in two seasons, but he already is dropping not-subtle hints that he wants out. He might have to wait, though. The Wizards want him on the floor, rebuilding his value before they trade him.

Tyler Herro, Heat. (Remaining contract: one year, $33 million.) TRADED to MIAMI HEAT. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis are going to Miami. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Bucks get the 13th pick in the draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick. But the Bucks could still seek to move Herro before the trade becomes official.

Ja Morant, Grizzlies. (Remaining contract: two years, $86 million.) Yawn. The Grizzlies want a deal in which they do not have to give up draft picks to get another team to take Morant, and if they can find one, they’ll take it. That is not going to be easy. But once the Antetokounmpo dust settles, expect Morant’s market to heat up.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors. (Remaining contract: one years, $57 million.) The Dubs know it would be a cold move to trade Butler as he is rehabbing from an ACL tear, but moving Butler’s contract is their only path to a major trade addition. If you want Kawhi Leonard, you’re gonna have to be a jerk and deal Jimmy.

Joel Embiid, Sixers. (Remaining contract: three years, $187 million.) Like Morant, the Sixers may need to give up draft picks to get off of the remaining $188 million on his contract. There’s little indication that there is an appetite for that.

Eastern Conference Targets: Derrick White Available?

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: three years, $90 million.) It’s more likely that Allen gets traded than Mobley, and the Cavaliers could get a good package in return. Allen is a standard offensive center but is a valued rim-runner who can protect the paint. But … the Cavs seem to think they can make things work with the same core.

Jalen Suggs, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $124 million, team option.) He has yet to play up to his contract, which is going to make it very difficult to find a landing spot for him. Again, the Magic are probably going to stand pat after changing coaches.

Brandon Ingram, Raptors. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million, team option.) After Ingram was injured and mostly ineffective against the Cavs, Sportsnet’s Michael Grange floated the possibility that the Raptors could use Ingram’s contract to find a scoring upgrade.

Myles Turner, Bucks. (Remaining contract: three years, $80 million.) This was a disaster move for the Bucks, but teams still value Turner. Now that Antetokounmpo is gone, the Bucks might be willing to start the season with Turner and flip him at the deadline, but the right offer probably lands him elsewhere.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) The Nets thought they’d get better value for him in the summer than at the trade deadline, though they were not expecting the trade market to be this crowded. Thay are shopping Porter Jr. now to try to get another draft asset.

Derrick White, Celtics. (Remaining contract: three years, $98 million.) Boston does not want to sell low on White after a tough shooting season, and the Celtics still value his contributions. But if the right offer–especially for a big guy–comes along, they’d pull the trigger.

Bobby Portis, Bucks. (Remaining contract: two years, $30 million, including player option.) TRADED to MIAMI HEAT. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis are going to Miami. Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis go to Milwaukee. Bucks get the 13th pick in the draft and future first-rounders, in 2031 and 2033, plus a future pick swap and a second-round pick.

NBA Trade Rumor Mill: Western Conference Chips

De’Aaron Fox, Spurs. (Remaining contract: four years, $220 million.) The sky-is-falling crowd probably is not going to win out on a Fox trade. There is not a whole lot of incentive for the Spurs to move him now. Eventually, the Spurs are going to hand the keys to their young guards, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle, and San Antonio will move Fox then. But they’ll probably hold off on a move for another year.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: two years, $74 million, including player option.) Gobert is due a contract extension, but the Wolves are not sure how long–and for how much–they want to continue this relationship. He turns 34 next week, so it might be time to get out, while the getting is good.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings. (Remaining contract: two years, $93 million.) The remaining money on his contract is not pretty, and he is coming off knee surgery, but he could be due for a bounce-back year and his contract is nearing its end. He’s likely to find a new home.

Zach LaVine, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $49 million, player option.) LaVine has the player option worth $49 million and almost certainly will pick it up. Does his expiring contract become easier to dump?

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $110 million.) Gordon has struggled to stay healthy, but is still a valued connective piece when he plays. He needs to be a No. 3/4 option on a good team, and teams aren’t falling over themselves to cough up assets for that.

Klay Thompson, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: one year, $17 million.) Thompson does not fit Dallas’s timeline, and if the Mavs can get anything–youth, a few second-rounders–for him, they will. He’s still a 38% 3-point shooter.

Cam Johnson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: one year, $23 million.) Johnson has been a disaster in Denver, but he still has enough of a reputation around the league to warrant trade interest. He did not fit with the Nuggets, but he is a very good 3-and-D player and can return to form elsewhere.

Jerami Grant, Blazers. (Remaining contract: two years, $70 million.) A brutal postseason won’t do much for Grant’s value, but he is 32, averaged 18.6 points this year, and is a known commodity around the lea