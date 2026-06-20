NBA Trade Rumors: Market Heats While Celtics ‘Up to Something’

With the draft just days away, the NBA rumor mill has been churning, and one team that has gotten consistently caught up in the chatter has been the Celtics. Yes, there has been ample reporting on the Celtics being willing to dip their toe into the Giannis Antetokounmpo pool, and this week, Sam Amick of The Athletic noted that the Timberwolves are among the teams with an interest in Derrick White.

Jake Fischer of The Stein Line mentioned, too, that a Rudy Gobert-for-White trade would work well for Boston.

The Celtics are loathe to move White, who struggled with his shooting all year (39.4% from the field, 32.7% from the 3-point line) and was worse in the playoffs (32.1%, 27.3%) but was still a very effective playmaker and defender for the team. The belief is that he will bounce back, shooting-wise, and that trading him now would be diminishing the value of a potential return.

But the Wolves are not the only team with interest in White–Denver and others have an interest, too. And when it was brought up to an Eastern Conference executive that White has been important to the Celtics’ identity in the last five years since coming from the Spurs, the exec made an important point.

“Marcus Smart was important to their identity, too,” he said. “That front office, they love their players like the fans do, but they’re also not afraid to put a cold eye on things and do what is needed. If trading Derrick makes them better, they will do it. We’ll see where things land but they’re trying to get better, they’re up to something.”

More NBA Trade Rumors: Could Draymond Green Make Himself a Chip?

More chatter from the mill …

The Warriors’ Draymond Green situation is still playing out, but Green has until June 29 to decide whether to exercise his player option worth $27.6 million. The Warriors would like Green to opt out and take a lesser deal spread over multiple years, but ESPN reported Green is likely to opt in on the final year of his contract.Green wants to remain with the Warriors and the Warriors want to keep him. But if he opts in, there is a side effect–he would be playing under a very easily traded expiring contract.

…

is still playing out, but Green has until June 29 to decide whether to exercise his player option worth $27.6 million. The Warriors would like Green to opt out and take a lesser deal spread over multiple years, but ESPN reported Green is likely to opt in on the final year of his contract.Green wants to remain with the Warriors and the Warriors want to keep him. But if he opts in, there is a side effect–he would be playing under a expiring contract. … If the Celtics set their sights on a smaller deal to fix their center spot, the Pistons‘ Isaiah Stewart is a player they have had interest in since 2023. The problem is that Stewart has not improved dramatically since then, especially offensively. But Boston could easily take Stewart into their traded player exception and send out Sam Hauser, as the Pistons are always seeking shooting.

…

they have had interest in since 2023. The problem is that Stewart has not improved dramatically since then, especially offensively. But Boston could easily take Stewart into their traded player exception and send out Sam Hauser, as the Pistons are always seeking shooting. … The Lakers are looking to bring back much of their core in the coming weeks, but they’re also understanding that they’re not going to be able to have everyone return. One player who might well be heading out is Rui Hachimura , who has been a valuable role player as a stretch-forward who has some defensive versatility but who can be replaceable.There is interest in Hachimura, and a team willing the expectation is that he could leave to a team willing to pay him more than the midlevel exception, but that the Lakers would get back a piece in a sign-and-trade . That could be an important part of the Lakers’ summer.

…

of their core in the coming weeks, but they’re also understanding that they’re not going to be able to have everyone return. One player who might well be , who has been a valuable role player as a stretch-forward who has some defensive versatility but who can be replaceable.There is interest in Hachimura, and a team willing the expectation is that he could leave to a team willing to pay him more than the midlevel exception, but that the Lakers would . That could be an important part of the Lakers’ summer. … While the Mavericks are not going to get back a hefty return for veteran Klay Thompson, who played only 21.7 minutes per game last season, there are enough contender-types sniffing around that the Mavs have some hope of landing draft capital for him. Thompson is 36 but shot 38% from the 3-point line last year and has one year and $17 million left on his contract. The Pistons, Spurs and Blazers are said to be among the interested teams.

NBA Trade Rumor Big Board Starts With Stars



Now, on to the Big Board …

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks. (Remaining contract: two years, $120 million.) The Bucks have kept things quiet as they sort through the monumental decision of whether to trade Antetokounmpo and for what. The self-imposed deadline is draft night on Tuesday, though there’s really no reason the Bucks can’t wait a bit to trade Antetokounmpo. After all, they should have traded him a year ago and they would not be in this mess. Miami is the front-runner here, still.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers. (Remaining contract: one year, $50 million.) The Warriors are said to be beginning their push for a Leonard trade but there has been little discussion about moving him around the league. Leonard is a favorite of owner Steve Ballmer, and the two have held firm during the Aspiration scandal. That might be enough to keep him in place, but plenty of teams are hoping he hits the market.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: two years, $104 million, player option.) No one seems to think that running back the same Cavs core next year as they had this year is a good idea, except for the Cavs, it seems. Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are an expensive and obviously flawed core, but maybe Cleveland just tries it all again n 2026-27.

Jaylen Brown, Celtics. (Remaining contract: three years, $183 million.) The chatter around Brown has cooled, which is what you’d expect. The feeling is that he only is moved if Boston wants to bring in Giannis Antetokounmpo in a wider deal.

Jamal Murray, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $160 million.) Trading Murray makes sense–it could create some room for the Nuggets to retool the supporting cast around Nikola Jokic. But stars are hard to find, which is why Denver probably will choose to make more cosmetic changes elsewhere, perhaps dealing Aaron Gordon and/or Cam Johnson.

Kevin Durant, Rockets. (Remaining contract: two years, $90 million, player option.) Still one of the league’s best pure scorers, but Durant is also a headache few teams want to employ. Maybe a Warriors reunion?

Young Guns: 25-and-Under Targets

It’s hard to bring in a young star–or even a young potential star–on the trade market. But there could be some wrangling for these guys.

Trey Murphy, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: three years, $88 million.) The Pelicans are listening. But one exec says it will take a Desmond Bane-style offer (four picks and a player) to pry him from New Orleans. Indeed, the Pels are not looking for a slow rebuild, so if he is traded, the bet is it would come before this year’s draft, as New Orleans would want to add a pick from this year’s group, as well as future picks.

Isaiah Stewart, Pistons. (Remaining contract: two years, $30 million, including team option.) The Pistons had hoped that Stewart’s overall game would develop with time, but he has plateaued as a tough-minded enforcer-type who gets 20-ish minutes a game on a good team–but was unplayable in the postseason. The contract is friendly, though.

Evan Mobley, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: four years, $223 million.) Again, the Cavs say they’re running it back with the core. But something has got to give, and Mobley has trade value and is overpaid.

Franz Wagner, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $184 million.) The Magic fired their coach and will see how things play out before they trade away their stars. Paolo Banchero could be the potential trade bait, but Wagner’s injury struggles might make Orlando more willing to move on. It’s a longshot to happen this summer, but could come back up at the trade deadline in February.

Zion Williamson, Pelicans. (Remaining contract: two years, $87 million.) Williamson averaged 21.0 points in 62 games, and New Orleans will be tempted to keep him on board because of it–or, just as likely, they’ll be tempted to sell high.

Alperen Sengun, Rockets. (Remaining contract: four years, $150 million.) He is only 23, but the Rockets are already wondering if Sengun is too poor a defensive center to ever put in the middle of a real contender. He is a durable two-time All-Star who averaged 20.4 points and 8.9 rebounds last year, though, so he will have value elsewhere.

NBA Trade Rumors: Value Deals Among Fallen Stars

Injuries and steady decline are NBA realities, but there is usually a chance to swap out underwhelming assets for other underwhelming assets. To wit …

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million.) The Mavericks are saying they like Irving as a veteran mentor but in reality, they need to clear the decks around Cooper Flagg and move on. Even coming off a knee injury, Irving has value around the league. Minnesota might be an ideal fit, but don’t hold your breath on the Lakers pursuing him, despite what you read.

Anthony Davis, Wizards. (Remaining contract: two years, $121 million.) He has yet to play a single game for the Wizards and has played just 71 games in two seasons, but he already is dropping not-subtle hints that he wants out. He might have to wait, though. The Wizards want him on the floor, rebuilding his value before they trade him.

Tyler Herro, Heat. (Remaining contract: one year, $33 million.) The Heat could not get the Blazers to take Herro for Damian Lillard three years ago. Can they get the Bucks to take him for Giannis, and where would the Bucks find a home for him after that?

Ja Morant, Grizzlies. (Remaining contract: two years, $86 million.) Yawn. The Grizzlies want a deal in which they do not have to give up draft picks to get another team to take Morant, and if they can find one, they’ll take it. That is not going to be easy. But once the Antetokounmpo dust settles, expect Morant’s market to heat up.

Jimmy Butler, Warriors. (Remaining contract: one years, $57 million.) The Dubs know it would be a cold move to trade Butler as he is rehabbing from an ACL tear, but moving Butler’s contract is their only path to a major trade addition. If you want Kawhi Leonard, you’re gonna have to be a jerk and deal Jimmy.

Joel Embiid, Sixers. (Remaining contract: three years, $187 million.) Like Morant, the Sixers may need to give up draft picks to get off of the remaining $188 million on his contract. There’s little indication that there is an appetite for that.

Long List of Eastern Conference Targets

Jarrett Allen, Cavaliers. (Remaining contract: three years, $90 million.) It’s more likely that Allen gets traded than Mobley, and the Cavaliers could get a good package in return. Allen is a standard offensive center but is a valued rim-runner who can protect the paint. But … the Cavs seem to think they can make things work with the same core.

Jalen Suggs, Magic. (Remaining contract: four years, $124 million, team option.) He has yet to play up to his contract, which is going to make it very difficult to find a landing spot for him. Again, the Magic are probably going to stand pat after changing coaches.

Brandon Ingram, Raptors. (Remaining contract: two years, $81 million, team option.) After Ingram was injured and mostly ineffective against the Cavs, Sportsnet’s Michael Grange floated the possibility that the Raptors could use Ingram’s contract to find a scoring upgrade.

Myles Turner, Bucks. (Remaining contract: three years, $80 million.) This was a disaster move for the Bucks, but teams still value Turner. There’s been talk that the Bucks will send out Antetokounmpo and Turner in a package deal (to separate teams), to clear out his money.

Michael Porter Jr., Nets. (Remaining contract: one year, $40 million, partial guarantee.) The Nets thought they’d get better value for him in the summer than at the trade deadline, though they were not expecting the trade market to be this crowded.

Derrick White, Celtics. (Remaining contract: three years, $98 million.) Boston does not want to sell low on White after a tough shooting season, and the Celtics still value his contributions. But if the right offer–especially for a big guy–comes along, they’d pull the trigger.

NBA Trade Rumor Mill: Western Conference Mix

De’Aaron Fox, Spurs. (Remaining contract: four years, $220 million.) The sky-is-falling crowd probably is not going to win out on a Fox trade. There is not a whole lot of incentive for the Spurs to move him now. Eventually, the Spurs are going to hand the keys to their young guards, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle, and San Antonio will move Fox then. But they’ll probably hold off on a move for another year.

Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves. (Remaining contract: two years, $74 million, including player option.) Gobert is due a contract extension, but the Wolves are not sure how long–and for how much–they want to continue this relationship. He turns 34 next week, so it might be time to get out, while the getting is good.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings. (Remaining contract: two years, $93 million.) The remaining money on his contract is not pretty, and he is coming off knee surgery, but he could be due for a bounce-back year and his contract is nearing its end. He’s likely to find a new home.

Zach LaVine, Kings. (Remaining contract: one year, $49 million, player option.) LaVine has the player option worth $49 million and almost certainly will pick it up. Does his expiring contract become easier to dump?

Aaron Gordon, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: three years, $110 million.) Gordon has struggled to stay healthy, but is still a valued connective piece when he plays. He needs to be a No. 3/4 option on a good team, and teams aren’t falling over themselves to cough up assets for that.

Klay Thompson, Mavericks. (Remaining contract: one year, $17 million.) Thompson does not fit Dallas’s timeline, and if the Mavs can get anything–youth, a few second-rounders–for him, they will. He’s still a 38% 3-point shooter.

Cam Johnson, Nuggets. (Remaining contract: one year, $23 million.) Johnson has been a disaster in Denver, but he still has enough of a reputation around the league to warrant trade interest. He did not fit with the Nuggets, but he is a very good 3-and-D player and can return to form elsewhere.

Jerami Grant, Blazers. (Remaining contract: two years, $70 million.) A brutal postseason won’t do much for Grant’s value, but he is 32, averaged 18.6 points this year, and is a known commodity around the league. His absurd five-year, $160 million deal is down to two years, which makes it moveable.