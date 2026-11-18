The on-court NBA rivalry between Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum has become a major story this season. Tatum’s Boston Celtics scored a decisive road win over Brown and the Philadelphia 76ers last week. However, the bigger story came from Brown refusing to greet Tatum before or after the game as opponents for the first time. Other teams and fans around the league are taking notice of this.

Brooklyn Nets fans decided to troll Brown with chants for Tatum during his free throw attempts on Monday night’s game:

Fans attending the game live took notice of Brown rolling his eyes at one point upon hearing the chants before hitting his first two free throws. LeBron James sitting out the second half of a back-to-back led to Brown having a bigger role before suffering an injury.

Another heckling chant from the Nets fans featured the unison yelling of “Where’s your hair line?” later in the game for Brown. However, Philadelphia still scored a victory behind the stellar play of Brown and Joel Embiid. Brown had the last laugh and will have it most nights playing for such a great team. Boston is arguably the only East team who will be favored over the 76ers in games this season.

Why Nets Fans Heckled Jaylen Brown

Brooklyn fans have a reputation for not being loud or lively at games after the Kevin Durant era ended fan base momentum. Loud cheers for legacy teams on the road, like the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors, make it a tougher environment for the home team.

However, there is a core of diehard Nets fans who often try to sit together and chant things to get into the opposing player’s heads. One ruthless instance of this featured Jordan Poole getting chants for Draymond Green after the infamous punch in practice.

Brooklyn fans will try to chant creative things at the free throw line to make the job tougher for the other team’s stars. Brown just received one of the more creative chants to see the clip going viral, but it happens to stars of most players visiting Barclays Center.

Jaylen Brown Has Chance To Shut Critics Up

Brown has been criticized for being the one to make the issues with Tatum a bigger deal. Instead of enjoying their time together and being the bigger man, Brown has made it clear there’s some tension there. Boston trading Brown for Paul George has rubbed him the wrong way to keep the drama going.

Future games between the Celtics and 76ers will see NBA fans tuned in to see how Brown responds after a rough first game. The two teams are currently battling for first place in the East, with the New York Knicks struggling to repeat last year’s success as easily.

Brown and Tatum could realistically battle in the postseason for a chance to make the winner’s first NBA Finals without the other. Nets fans just added a bigger chip to Brown’s shoulder that should impact the next time they face each other.