It has been eight months since Cam Thomas was on an NBA roster.

Thomas last played for the Milwaukee Bucks during the 2025-26 season. He spent the majority of his career with the Brooklyn Nets.

In 257 games, Thomas averaged 14.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 43.5 percent shooting from the field, including 34.0 percent from 3-point range.

Cam Thomas Being Monitored by EuroLeague Teams

According to Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews, Cam Thomas is one of the names being monitored by multiple EuroLeague teams.

“Thomas is a pure scorer, earning praise from several NBA stars for his ability to create his own shot and score from virtually anywhere on the court,” Urbonas wrote. “Per BasketNews sources, Thomas has been on the radar of several EuroLeague clubs for some time, with teams closely exploring bringing him to Europe.”

“His scoring ability gives him the potential to become an elite first offensive option for most EuroLeague teams,” he continued.

Thomas split last season between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.

Despite averaging 15.6 points per game, the Nets waived Thomas after the trade deadline. He signed with the Bucks, but his stint in Milwaukee lasted for just a month.

In 18 games with the Bucks, Thomas averaged 10.7 points on 43.1 percent shooting.

Former Brooklyn Nets Teammate Explains Why Cam Thomas Didn’t Last in the NBA

Speaking on the “Road Trippin’ Show” in May, Brooklyn Nets star Michael Porter Jr. was asked about Cam Thomas and why his former teammate didn’t last in the league.

Porter shared his thoughts on Thomas’ personality and how it could have played a part in teams staying away from him.

“There’s a lot more to the NBA and sticking around than just (scoring),” Porter said via Brian Lewis of the New York Post. “For Cam, I think it was a mixture of, he was frustrated with a lot of things, and also his personality. … He doesn’t really socialize. He’ll come to the gym sometimes, and he’ll say like two words all day, all practice. He doesn’t really talk to anybody.”

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Porter added that Thomas was not trying to be a bad teammate whatsoever. It was just his personality, and he was unsure if Thomas was willing to change who he was as a person and become more of a leader.

At just 25 years old, Thomas has plenty of time to get back in the NBA. He could repair his image overseas or even wait for an opportunity to be part of the upcoming NBA Europe league next year.