Nets Open to Trading Anyone as Two Veteran Forwards Draw Interest

The Brooklyn Nets are taking calls. The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported Friday that the Nets will listen on trade offers for anyone on their roster, and a Nets source confirmed it to him. Two veteran forwards, Michael Porter Jr. and Julius Randle, are the names expected to draw the most interest before the Feb. 11 deadline.

Nets Open to Trading Anyone

According to Amick, Brooklyn will hear out any team that calls, whichever player the call is about. That doesn’t mean everyone is on the block. The Nets aren’t necessarily shopping their players, but they’ll listen when someone makes an offer.

That fits what Jake Fischer said earlier this month. He didn’t think the Nets would be a “full sell job,” but he did think they could solicit offers for veterans, with draft capital and young players coming back. Brooklyn is 3-8, having lost eight of its first 11 games.

Porter and Randle Are the Names to Watch

Porter, 28, is in his second season with the Nets after coming over from Denver in the summer of 2025. He’s averaging 21.5 points and 7.5 rebounds and shooting 37.5% from three. His $40.8 million contract expires this summer, which makes him appealing to a contender that needs shooting. A team acquiring him would also have to decide whether to extend him.

Randle arrived in a blockbuster trade before the draft. He’s averaging 19.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists, and he’s a three-time All-Star. He holds a $35 million player option for 2027-28, which means he could leave in July. Any interested team would have to weigh that.

Why Draft Capital Adds Urgency

The Nets don’t fully control their own 2027 first-round pick. Houston has the right to swap picks with Brooklyn, and it’s expected to use it. That takes some of the incentive out of simply tanking.

That makes trading veterans a more practical way to add assets. The Nets have kept building through the draft, and Brooklyn already holds a 2032 first-round pick from Denver in the Porter trade. Moving Porter or Randle for picks or young players would add to that.

The calendar matters too. In about a month, almost every player who signed in free agency this summer becomes trade-eligible, and the deadline is Feb. 11.

The headline takeaway is simple: Nets open to trading anyone. For a team still building its foundation, that openness could matter as much as any single deal.