Julius Randle described his two-season tenure with the Minnesota Timberwolves as a much-needed career “reset” following his first game back in Minneapolis as a member of the Brooklyn Nets.

Speaking to reporters after Brooklyn’s 142–116 loss at Target Center on Nov. 23, the veteran forward reflected positively on his time with the franchise despite being traded away in a multi-team offseason deal to make room for the Timberwolves’ acquisition of LaMelo Ball.

“I was at a point in my career where it was needed. I needed to reset and it was great. It was open arms and I’m extremely happy that I got the opportunity to do that,” Randle said.

Julius Randle Had So Much Fun In The 2 Years With The Minnesota Timberwolves

Minnesota honored Randle with a pregame video tribute, and he received cheers from the Target Center crowd. Randle emphasized that he holds no bitterness toward the team over his offseason departure.

“I had so much fun here. My family had a lot of fun here, made a lot of great memories, played some good basketball, a lot of good people here,” Randle said.

“It’s fine. You understand the business I’m in long enough, so you understand it, you get it. The organization was great to me. So it really wasn’t any hard feelings. You move on and I’m here now trying to make the best of the environment here. So I just gotta keep competing here, just enjoying the moment, keep playing hard. … And I was going to a place I was familiar with.”

Randle led the Nets with 29 points on 11-of-16 shooting, along with four rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes. However, Minnesota’s balanced attack led by Jaden McDaniels’ career-high 34 points handed Brooklyn its fifth consecutive loss.

Julius Randle’s Career With The Minnesota Timberwolves

Randle’s tenure with the Minnesota Timberwolves began in October 2024, when he was acquired from the New York Knicks alongside Donte DiVincenzo in a blockbuster three-team trade that sent Karl-Anthony Towns to New York.

Randle adjusted to playing alongside franchise cornerstone Anthony Edwards, shifting toward a primary playmaking and secondary scoring role.

During his first season in Minnesota, he started 69 games and averaged 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.7 assists. In the playoffs, Randle helped power the Timberwolves to the 2025 Western Conference Finals, highlighted by a Game 3 Western Conference semifinals performance against the Golden State Warriors in which he tallied 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists, becoming only the second player in franchise history, after Kevin Garnett, to record a playoff triple-double.

Randle signed a three-year, $100 million contract extension with Minnesota in the summer of 2025. In the 2025–26 regular season, he increased his production to 21.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists over 79 starts.

However, Minnesota’s 2026 playoff run ended in the second round against the San Antonio Spurs, a series in which Randle struggled with his shooting efficiency, preluding his trade to the Nets.

Randle is now averaging 21.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game for the Brooklyn Nets while playing 33.1 minutes per contest.

However, the Nets sit 14th in the Eastern Conference with a 3–13 record.