Charlotte Hornets Announce Kon Knueppel Injury Update Before NBA Season

The Charlotte Hornets have received some encouraging news regarding Kon Knueppel’s recovery, but the second-year star will not be ready for the start of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Knueppel, who has been sidelined with a left hamstring strain, has resumed individual on-court activities, the Hornets announced Tuesday, October 20. However, he remains out ahead of Charlotte’s regular-season opener against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported the update on X, revealing that Knueppel isn’t the only Hornets player making progress toward a return.

“The Hornets say Kon Knueppel (left hamstring), Grant Williams (right hamstring) and Coby White (left calf) have returned to individual on-court activity but remain out,” Stein wrote.

The development offers some optimism for Charlotte, although head coach Charles Lee will begin the new season without three important rotation players.

Is Kon Knueppel Playing Against the Brooklyn Nets?

Knueppel has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against Brooklyn, extending an absence that began before the preseason.

The 21-year-old suffered his hamstring injury during an offseason workout in September. The Hornets initially announced that he would miss the preseason and be reevaluated during the first week of the regular season.

While Tuesday’s announcement represents another step forward, Charlotte has not established a specific timetable for his return.

Lee provided additional context on Sunday, October 18, when he discussed Knueppel and White’s recoveries.

“I think there’s still no timeline on those guys,” Lee said, according to Roundtable Sports. “They’re making really good progress. Day by day, they’ve stepped up what they’ve been able to do on the court and adding some level of contact to their workouts, as well.”

Grayson Allen and Sion James are among the players who could see additional opportunities while Knueppel remains unavailable.

Hornets Missing Three Players as New Era Begins

Knueppel’s absence is particularly frustrating for Charlotte given the substantial changes the franchise made during the offseason.

The Hornets traded longtime point guard LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a deal that brought Naz Reid to Charlotte. The team also parted ways with Miles Bridges while adding Allen and Royce O’Neale from the Phoenix Suns.

White, meanwhile, was expected to play an important role in Charlotte’s revamped backcourt. His lingering calf injury has prevented him from getting preseason game experience with his new teammates.

Veteran guard Dennis Schröder is positioned to handle starting point guard responsibilities while White recovers.

Williams’ continued absence further limits Lee’s frontcourt options, although Charlotte’s offseason additions provide some additional depth.

The timing is less than ideal for a team attempting to establish chemistry after overhauling much of its roster.

Kon Knueppel Coming Off Record-Breaking Rookie Season

Few players enter their second NBA season with higher expectations than Knueppel.

The former Duke standout averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists across 81 games during the 2025-26 campaign, establishing himself as one of the NBA’s most productive young perimeter players.

He also made 273 three-pointers, leading the entire NBA and shattering the previous rookie record of 206 held by Keegan Murray.

Knueppel connected on 42.5% of his attempts from beyond the arc, making him one of the league’s most dangerous outside shooters. His performance earned him All-Rookie First Team honors and a runner-up finish in Rookie of the Year voting.

With Ball no longer in Charlotte, Knueppel is positioned for an even more significant offensive role alongside Brandon Miller, who recently agreed to a five-year, $209 million contract extension.

But that partnership will have to wait.

For now, the Hornets can take encouragement from Knueppel’s return to individual workouts. Getting their record-setting shooter back into the lineup remains one of Charlotte’s most important early-season priorities.