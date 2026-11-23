The Charlotte Hornets (4-11) are taking on one of the NBA’s biggest surprises in the Memphis Grizzlies (12-5) on Monday evening in Charlotte.

The Hornets have emerged victorious in just one of their last 11 matchups, with the lone win coming by 12 points over the Cleveland Cavaliers. They have fallen short in four consecutive contests to the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Atlanta Hawks. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies, led by guard Ty Jerome and rookie Cameron Boozer, have won five of their last six games.

Charlotte is already at a disadvantage in this matchup, but there is also a chance it battles Memphis without its leading scorer.

Brandon Miller Listed As Probable for Hornets vs. Grizzlies

The Hornets have a slew of injuries listed for the game against the Grizzlies. One of which is listing star forward Brandon Miller as probable due to a right knee contusion/bone bruise. Typically, a player will suit up when listed as probable ahead of a contest, but there is no guarantee.

Here is the rest of the injury report for Hornets vs. Grizzlies:

HORNETS

Michael Ajayi – Out G League – Two-Way

Grayson Allen: Out – Concussion Protocol

Kylan Boswell: Out – G League – Two-Way

Kon Knueppel: Out – Left Hamstring Strain

Dennis Schroder: Out – Left Hamstring Strain

Grant Williams: Out – Right Hamstring Injury Management

GRIZZLIES

Cameron Boozer: Out – Right Ankle Sprain

Jerami Grant: Out – Left Calf Strain

GG Jackson: Out – Left 5th Metatarsal Fracture

Scotty Pippen Jr.: Out – Lumbar Disc Herniation

Richie Saunders: Out – Right Knee Surgery

Not only could the Hornets potentially be missing Miller, but their other franchise cornerstone, Knueppel, has appeared in just a single game this season. The absence of Allen, Schroder, and Williams also hurts their chances of walking away with a win.

If Miller does suit up, all eyes will be on him to attempt to upset the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.