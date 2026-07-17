James Harden Shares True Feelings About LeBron James Potentially Joining Cavaliers

LeBron James still hasn’t announced where he plans to continue his career next season, which means that players on potential landing spots can continue to court The King.

James Harden did just that during an interview at Fanatics Fest.

James Harden ‘Hopes’ LeBron James Signs with Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA Free Agency

When asked about what he thinks James will decide to do in free agency, Harden made it clear that he would like it if James returned to Cleveland for a third and final stint.

“I hope he comes to Cleveland. It’s a perfect storybook finish, he’s at home for maybe his last year,” Harden said. “But, he’s going to decide. He’s smart enough. I don’t think anybody’s pitch is going to move him. Wherever he decides, obviously the team is going to be a lot better.”

This story will be updated.