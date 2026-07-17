James Harden Shares True Feelings About LeBron James Potentially Joining Cavaliers

James Harden struggled for a second straight game as the Cleveland Cavaliers went down 2-0 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Detroit Pistons.
LeBron James still hasn’t announced where he plans to continue his career next season, which means that players on potential landing spots can continue to court The King.
James Harden did just that during an interview at Fanatics Fest.
James Harden ‘Hopes’ LeBron James Signs with Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA Free Agency
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 22: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers controls the ball against James Harden #1 of the Los Angeles Clippers in the first half at Intuit Dome on January 22, 2026 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
When asked about what he thinks James will decide to do in free agency, Harden made it clear that he would like it if James returned to Cleveland for a third and final stint.
“I hope he comes to Cleveland. It’s a perfect storybook finish, he’s at home for maybe his last year,” Harden said. “But, he’s going to decide. He’s smart enough. I don’t think anybody’s pitch is going to move him. Wherever he decides, obviously the team is going to be a lot better.”
This story will be updated.
Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain
LeBron James still hasn’t announced where he plans to continue his career next season, which means that players on potential landing spots can continue to court The King.James Harden did just that during an interview at Fanatics Fest.James Harden ‘Hopes’ LeBron James Signs with Cleveland Cavaliers in NBA Free AgencyWhen asked about what he thinks […]
James Harden Shares True Feelings About LeBron James Potentially Joining Cavaliers