Detroit Pistons Tipped For Tyler Herro Trade, Land $120M All-Star In New Proposal

Even with the star duo of Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, the Detroit Pistons are expected to field the trade market this season to find another high-level player to pick up some scoring slack on the wing, and that could be Tyler Herro of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Herro was dealt from the Miami Heat to the Bucks in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, and on an expiring contract, he could be moved once again, as the Pistons have consistently been named a top landing spot for the 26-year-old former All-Star.

Most recently, it was Bill Simmons, speaking on his podcast, who predicted Detroit will go after Herro this season in the last year of his deal, in what would turn the Pistons into a true title contender in the East after a disappointing playoff showing last season and a very messy summer.

Detroit Tabbed For Adding All-Star Wing, 20 PPG Scorer

On the latest episode of the Bill Simmons podcast, the host predicted the Pistons to trade for Herro this season.

“Herro… that’s the Pistons’ (top trade target),” he said when speaking about the players on the Bucks expected to be dealt at some point this season. “Herro is the Pistons’ move. That’s a classic add that would be perfect for them. Now I don’t have to worry about Cade running every single (expletive) play for two hours.”

This isn’t the first time Detroit has been linked to a Herro trade, but as time goes on, the guard entering his eighth NBA season continues to look like a solid fit with the Pistons.

He’s put up at least 20 points per game over the past five seasons, and while questions remain about his defense and health, Herro is reliable when on the court.

Play

“There’s not a lot of guys who have averaged 20 a game for five straight years,” Simmons added on Herro. “He’s good.”

The 26-year-old would take a lot of the responsibility off Cunningham’s shoulders and would give Detroit a secondary perimeter ball-handler and scorer, which they desperately needed during the 2026 playoffs.

Detroit is likely one move away from getting back to their regular-season form from last year after losing Tobias Harris this summer, and that could be Herro.

A Pistons trade for the Bucks guard can’t be ruled out, especially as Milwaukee looks to be entering a full rebuild and could look to move the scorer while he still has value.

Pistons Trade Idea For Tyler Herro

Outside of Cunningham, Duren, and Ausar Thompson, all of whom feel untouchable for Detroit at this point, the Pistons could muster up a decent enough trade package to land Herro from the Bucks.

Previously, it was Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report who proposed a Pistons-Herro trade for a price that the franchise would likely be willing to give up for the two-time All-Star perimeter scorer.

Here’s his trade idea to give Detroit another star and significantly boost their title hopes this season: